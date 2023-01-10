Read full article on original website
Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 36 years, KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson is turning his KELO camera on and off for the last time Friday. Over the years Mike has held many roles, from photographer to producer and reporter. We’re looking back at one of his many stories to...
Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
Deutsch wants limit on repeat ballot measures
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, wants to prohibit immediate repeat attempts. House Joint Resolution 5001 would require at least one...
Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
Civil Air Patrol to practice snow rescue
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Civil Air Patrol units from across South Dakota will practice search and rescue skills Saturday. That means you may see the Civil Air Patrol’s white vans on state roads and its red-white and blue single engine plane in the sky. But it’s not an emergency. Members will be practicing searching for a missing person in the snow as well as for lost cattle.
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
SD House panel endorses employers’ tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed reduction in South Dakota’s unemployment taxes heads to the House of Representatives next week. The legislation from the state Department of Labor and Regulation received unanimous backing Friday from the House Commerce and Energy Committee. Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said employers would...
Medical marijuana ban sought for some women
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
Decreasing Winds for Tomorrow Afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been mostly quiet across KELOLAND for your Wednesday. Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and with 30s across the west. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.
Warm Weekend in Store: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, January 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Central and eastern KELOLAND has a cloudy afternoon, there is more sun to the west. Afternoon temperatures in the teens and low 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, there are much warmer temperatures in the Black Hills. A breezy northerly wind in eastern KELOLAND.
SD lawmakers refuse GOAC independent subpoenas
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should the Legislature’s panel that oversees state government’s operations have independent power to issue subpoenas as part of its investigations?. State law currently requires the Government Operations and Audit Committee to get approval from the Legislature’s Executive Board before issuing a subpoena. That can be a time-consuming process because the two panels operate on different schedules.
