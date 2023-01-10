Read full article on original website
Related
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
cbs19news
VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
cbs19news
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
WHSV
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
WHSV
School bus crash under investigation
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove. According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead as vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Albemarle County
A vehicle struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road on Friday night, killing one, according to Albemarle County Police. The other pedestrian was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment as a result of the 6:48 p.m. accident. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating...
WHSV
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
theriver953.com
Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
WHSV
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
ROCKINHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: As on 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson has confirmed a plane crash has been located and there is one confirmed fatality, the pilot. No further information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Update: As of 12:05 a.m....
WJLA
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
Booze On Board: Driver With Baby Seat Full Of Unopened Alcohol Busted For DUI In Stafford
Investigators say that a wrong-way driver from Prince William County was drunk with a baby seat full of booze when he was arrested in Stafford County making a questionable U-turn along a sidewalk near an area middle school.Woodbridge resident Alejandro Tranquilino Hernandez, 40, was held overnight …
wsvaonline.com
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
theriver953.com
SCSO seeks information on subject in Malicious Wounding
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the need for help from the public in locating Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock. Upon further investigation authorities obtained and executed a warrant on a building on Jewel Lane in Edinburg where a Methamphetamine laboratory was discovered. Midkiff is wanted in the investigation of...
theriver953.com
WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
School Bus Driver Killed After Crashing Into Ditch In Virginia
A school bus driver and dog walker was killed after losing control of her vehicle, going off-road, and crashing into a ditch in Prince William County, police announced.Linda Maria Killian, 61, of Manassas, was killed on Sunday, Jan. 8 after crashing her 2022 Honda CRV in the southbound lanes of Kah…
Comments / 0