(KNSI) — The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has closed on purchasing the building where it is currently housed, marking the first time it will own the space it occupies. Opening in 1987 at the St. Benedict Monastery’s artisan studio, it functioned as a service organization of the Church. From there, it moved to the old city hall building in 2000, and a year later, as demand continued to grow, it was decided that the Food Shelf should become a community food shelf, so a board of directors was established for the non-profit organization that still exists where it is today on Birch Street.

SAINT JOSEPH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO