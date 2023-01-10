Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Lutheran Social Service Event Centers on Keeping Youth Safe Online
(KNSI) — A virtual human trafficking prevention awareness seminar is coming up next week. The public is invited to watch and learn how online predators solicit and groom youth, what is being done to prevent trafficking, support those who are survivors and how community members can help. Lutheran Social...
knsiradio.com
Two St. Cloud Organizations Get Main Street Revitalization Grants
(KNSI) – Two redevelopment projects in St. Cloud have been awarded grants from the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Program. The Initiative Foundation is giving the Great River Children’s Museum $199,000 to renovate the former Liberty Bank Building into its future home. The total cost of the project is around $7.28 million. The foundation also dedicated $131,643 to Harvester Square, LLC, to remodel a 96-year-old building to turn it into a distillery and event center. The renovation is expected to cost $438,809.
knsiradio.com
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Purchases Building
(KNSI) — The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has closed on purchasing the building where it is currently housed, marking the first time it will own the space it occupies. Opening in 1987 at the St. Benedict Monastery’s artisan studio, it functioned as a service organization of the Church. From there, it moved to the old city hall building in 2000, and a year later, as demand continued to grow, it was decided that the Food Shelf should become a community food shelf, so a board of directors was established for the non-profit organization that still exists where it is today on Birch Street.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Police Department’s COP House Book Club is Back
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Community Outpost has brought back its COP House Book Club. Kids from the Southside Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota join officers at the club and walk back to the Community Outpost for storytime and snacks. The Book Club takes place on Tuesday evenings, with different officers coming to read books.
knsiradio.com
The 35th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Returns Next Month
(KNSI) – The 35th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show is returning to the River’s Edge Convention Center next month. Around 150 exhibitors will be on the floor from February 10th through the 12th. It’s the largest event of its kind in central Minnesota. Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says it’s a good mix of everything outdoors. “What you get at the Sportsmen’s Show is about 1/3 boats and docks, 1/3 campers and trailers, and 1/3 resorts and lodges. So whatever your favorite activity is in the great Midwest during Summer, we’re going to have it at the sportsman show.”
knsiradio.com
Governor to Sign Tax Conformity Bill Thursday Afternoon
(KNSI) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will sign the first bill of the 2023 session Thursday afternoon. The tax conformity bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously this week. The bill aligns state and federal tax laws by simplifying tax filings and cuts state tax collections by $100 million. It also increases employee childcare benefits and allows for more qualifying expenses to college savings accounts.
knsiradio.com
Barn Destroyed By Flames in Brockway Township
(KNSI) – Five fire departments helped put out a massive fire in Brockway Township on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called around 12:45 to the 43000 block of 85th Street after the owner saw smoke coming from one of the doors and called 911. The St. Stephen Fire Department was...
knsiradio.com
Early Snows Help Ease Drought
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service says early winter snowfall is alleviating the drought across central Minnesota. Since the last update, nearly all locations have improved by one classification. Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties are at worst abnormally dry. Parts of Wright County are still in moderate drought. Abnormally dry, or D-0, is considered a precursor to official drought.
knsiradio.com
Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Complex
(KNSI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke on the first floor of the three-story building just after 2:00. Firefighters quickly found the apartment and put the fire out. The fire was contained to that unit.
knsiradio.com
Tech and ROCORI Boys Basketball Goes Down To The Wire: Thursday HS Sports Wrap
(KNSI) – Boys’ Basketball. St. Cloud Tech 66, ROCORI 65: Tameron Ferguson capped off a career night with a buzzer-beating layup to down the Spartans. Ferguson finished 13-22 from the floor and 7-8 at the charity stripe to end with 36 points. He also contributed eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. The game aired on KNSI.
Comments / 0