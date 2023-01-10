Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier was seriously injured in an NFL game. He has advice for Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a New York hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, to continue his rehabilitation at home. Hamlin’s doctors said he’s on what’s considered a “very normal” or even “accelerated trajectory” in his recovery, and has...
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Jackson & The Ravens Get Bad News
The Ravens have a huge game this weekend. Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL when he is healthy. He has a dynamic skill set that even won him MVP of the league a few years ago. Unfortunately, he has yet to have the playoff success one would expect of a superstar.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction
Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0