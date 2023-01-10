ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than $2.9 Million in Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. “Safe, stable housing is an essential component for strong families,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This pilot...
NBC12

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
Augusta Free Press

COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes

Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, cases increased and deaths remained about the same. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard,...
basketballinsiders.com

Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change

Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
royalexaminer.com

Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines

• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Augusta Free Press

Rural hospitals in Virginia in dire need of financial, workforce support

Virginia hospitals serving rural communities continue to face significant financial and workforce challenges. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has released its 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report showing geographically isolated communities like Danville and Martinsville as well as Rockbridge County have a population that tends to be older, sicker, poorer, and of lower socioeconomic means who heavily rely on Medicaid or Medicare, government programs that reimburse below the cost of providing care.
NBC 29 News

New state money could help stop Albemarle evictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. One of the recipients was the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which received $275,000. The Thomas Jefferson...
Augusta Free Press

Alzheimer’s advocates want police recruits to receive dementia training

The Alzheimer’s Association will ask lawmakers to require that law enforcement recruits receive dementia specific training as they begin their careers. More than 30 Alzheimer’s advocates will travel to Richmond to meet with state legislators next week on behalf of the 150,000 Virginians impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and their 351,000 caregivers.
royalexaminer.com

Electric utility rate reform back on General Assembly agenda

The Affordable Energy Act would leave that system in place but would make rate reductions no longer reliant on regulators’ determination of whether customers are owed refunds — a conclusion that has been difficult for the SCC to reach during formal reviews because of other parts of the state law allowing the utilities to subtract or reinvest various earnings from their overall total.
Augusta Free Press

Second casino in Virginia scheduled for Jan. 23 grand opening

A second casino is set to open in Virginia in 10 days after pushing their grand opening back one week. The Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the second casino to open in Virginia since being approved by voters in November 2020. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened their doors...
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Down payment assistance programs in Virginia

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. My post last week was about predictions for the real estate market this...
Augusta Free Press

Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’

A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia. Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.
