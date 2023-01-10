The idea that WWE could end up going in a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund first came up last week as what if? speculation on the pro wrestling interwebs. It wasn’t even smoke at that stage, but it then quickly became fire with reports on Tuesday that Vince McMahon’s dramatic return was all about him having a deal already in place with the Saudis that would allow him to retain control over the day-to-day operations.

2 DAYS AGO