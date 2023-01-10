ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t dismiss AEW bankroller Shad Khan in the race to see who ends up buying WWE

Shad Khan, who is reportedly among those interested in buying WWE, certainly has the means, with a net worth at an estimated $11.6 billion, to pull a deal together. But Khan, whose son, Tony, launched WWE competitor All Elite Wrestling in 2019, would need partners, with WWE sitting at a market cap of $6.6 billion.
Analysis: The Saudis buying WWE makes too much sense for it not to happen

The idea that WWE could end up going in a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund first came up last week as what if? speculation on the pro wrestling interwebs. It wasn’t even smoke at that stage, but it then quickly became fire with reports on Tuesday that Vince McMahon’s dramatic return was all about him having a deal already in place with the Saudis that would allow him to retain control over the day-to-day operations.
Analysis: AEW did a better job keeping its ‘Dynamite’ viewers this week

A disturbing trend in the quarter-hour ratings for AEW’s flagship “Dynamite” show had its viewer numbers dropping dramatically from the opening 8 p.m. ET segment through the show basically all the way to the end at 10 p.m. ET. Reviewing the quarter-hours this week, there was still...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

