harlanenterprise.net
Lady Bears use third-quarter spurt to win at Hazard
The Harlan County Lady Bears used a 27-12 third-quarter run Thursday to defeat Hazard 76-60. Junior guard Ella Karst fired in 24 points, and senior forward Jaylin Smith scored 20 and had nine rebounds. Taytum Griffin followed with 12. Paige Phillips added six, while Hailey Austin had five. HC also...
Gary Lynn Bryant, 66
Gary Lynn Bryant, age 66, born in Harlan, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Mary, and his family. Son of Ruby Bryant and his late father, Linville Bryant. Gary was well liked as demonstrated by the hundreds of friendships he...
Harlan County Schools police officers sworn in
The Harlan County Public Schools Police Department saw its first six officers sworn in last week, as the new department is set to begin serving the district. According to information on the Harlan County School’s Facebook page, District Judge Scott Lisenbee performed the swearing-in during a ceremony in the Harlan District Court courtroom.
