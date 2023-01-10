Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
South Florida visits East Carolina following Harris' 31-point performance
South Florida Bulls (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the East Carolina Pirates after Tyler Harris scored 31 points in South Florida's 83-77 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Pirates have gone 6-3 in home games. East Carolina is fourth in...
Wright State takes on Milwaukee following Noel's 32-point game
Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Noel scored 32 points in Wright State's 99-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 8-1 on...
Davis leads Memphis against Temple
Memphis Tigers (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-8, 4-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Temple Owls after Kendric Davis scored 42 points in Memphis' 107-104 overtime loss to the UCF Knights. The Owls are 5-4 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.6 points while...
Lairy leads Miami (OH) against Ball State after 20-point outing
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Ball State Cardinals after Mekhi Lairy scored 20 points in Miami (OH)'s 91-80 win against the Buffalo Bulls. The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Ball State is eighth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Jarron Coleman averaging 3.3. The...
