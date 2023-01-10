Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
12news.com
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
'I feel like I was robbed': Fiancée of I-10 crash victim speaks out
ARIZONA, USA — It began as a typical day. Ryan Gooding woke up at 5 a.m. and got ready for work. His drive to Coolidge from his South Phoenix home was about an hour long. “He left at his same usual time,” said Nikki Johnson. “I usually wake up, smooch him, get back into bed, and sleep.”
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year
Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
Naughty Tacos Opening in Phoenix Late-January, Glendale Outpost in Summer 2023
Plus a location of the popular food truck is planned for East Valley, What Now Phoenix has exclusively learned.
Good girl! Gilbert Fire's best arson investigator is a 4-year-old Lab named Zeta
GILBERT, Ariz. — “Who … is … going … to … jail … today?”. Gilbert fire investigator David Zehring is addressing Zeta, his black Labrador retriever, as he points back and forth to my hands. Hidden in my right hand is a piece of wood with a single drop of lighter fluid on it.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman critically injured in Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX - A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, officials said. Crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found an active fire inside the living room. Firefighters were able...
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix
Three people died this morning in a fiery crash near Phoenix, Arizona on I-10. This was one of at least four crashes on the highway this morning. The post Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/15)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.
