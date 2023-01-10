ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year

Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman critically injured in Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX - A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a house fire in Phoenix, officials said. Crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found an active fire inside the living room. Firefighters were able...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler

Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/15)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

