NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Moose Jaw forward discusses four-assist game, watching World Juniors. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 18-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2023 draft, has 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 40 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off the trip in St. Louis
The Lightning open a five-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday at Enterprise Center. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Blues on Saturday. When: Saturday, January 14 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NHL
My influences: Alex Burrows
MONTREAL - From childhood to adulthood, many people can have a positive impact on our lives and leave a mark on the person we are today. For Alex Burrows, the Canadiens assistant coach draws inspiration from his parents, former teammates in Vancouver, and coaches he's played for in the NHL.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
NHL
Scheifele scores twice, Jets top Penguins for 7th win in past 8
PITTSBURGH -- Mark Scheifele scored twice, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, Nikolaj Ehlers scored, and Cole Perfetti had three assists for the Jets (28-14-1), who have won seven of eight, including a 4-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. David Rittich made 22 saves.
NHL
Morning Skate for January 14
* In true Connor McDavid fashion, No. 97 celebrated his 26th birthday by becoming the fastest player to reach the 80-point mark in a season since Mario Lemieux (31 GP), Jaromir Jagr (37 GP) and Ron Francis (44 GP) in 1995-96. * Rookie Cole Perfetti tallied a three-assist outing en...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Flames: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Calgary and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center. Game 44: Dallas Stars (25-11-7, 57 points) vs. Calgary Flames (20-14-9, 49 points) When:...
NHL
Martha's Vineyard high school hockey team subject of new documentary
Film focuses on island's boys varsity program, dedication of community to sport. Martha's Vineyard is not what meets the eye. The island located 6 miles off the coast of mainland Massachusetts is known to the outside world for its posh summers, but to the locals the winter is all about hockey.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
Prospecting: Firebirds Red-Hot
Kraken AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is excelling on both the road and, more recently in the last month, at home in brand-new Acrisure Arena. On a Friday night in mid-December, the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds collected an 8-1 road win over the San Diego. Forward Jesper Froden notched a hat trick, five other Firebirds tallied goals, and 14 different players earned points in a season-long pattern of scoring from the top to bottom of the roster. Coachella Valley's record improved to 14-5-3.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: WPG @ PIT - 18:15 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal Winnipeg. Explanation: Video review confirmed Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois impaired Dustin Tokarski's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers
The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
'Pretty surreal': Red Savage, Team USA win bronze at 2023 World Juniors
Savage, who was an alternative captain for the United States, helped Team USA defeat Sweden, 8-7, in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick. "Whenever you get...
