WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A man has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found decapitated inside their home in Waller County. Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday about a possible death in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard — an area not far from Magnolia.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO