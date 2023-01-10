ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate died by suicide in his cell at the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Deputies said the 31-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been named, was found during observation checks hanging in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
saobserver.com

MURDER OF ANDREEN MCDONALD HEADS TO TRIAL JAN 17TH

Andre Mcdonald Will Be Tried for the 2019 Murder of His Wife Andreen Mcdonald Beginning January 17th. Andre McDonald’s trial is on the docket and expected to begin on January 17, 2023. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019, and burning her remains. It took...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot

Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What you need to know if you get jury summons in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The first week of jury panels is ramping back up in 2023 at the courthouse and the justice center, but the flu and COVID-19 are still causing concerns about whether jurors will appear. “We are concerned, but we are still meeting the requirements needed for a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

