That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Offers First Look at New Faces and Same Old Problems
Allow yourself to go back. Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their past trauma. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis return for season two of their...
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources
Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Elvis' Ex Linda Thompson Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Lisa Marie
Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend is expressing her heartbreak following his daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. Following the singer's death on Jan. 12 at age 54 from a possible heart attack, Linda...
How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Just like fans, Kyle Richards knows that Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the end of a Bravo era. And despite their ups and downs over the years—including Lisa's most recent season 12 drama with Kyle's...
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Terminally ill man asked to see ex-wife one last time, current husband threatens to divorce her if she goes to see him
One woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation about her terminally ill ex-husband wanting to see her before he dies. The problem she faces is her current husband not wanting her to do it and threatens divorce if she does.
How Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Made Her HGTV Dreams Come True
You know that idle fantasy you get when you've watch one too many HGTV shows? Like, I could totally flip houses. It can't be that hard. Yeah, Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are...
Why Now Was the Right Time for Teen Mom Alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer to Return to TV
Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have. Soon they were launching their own design business helping clients freshen up their homes. And before they knew it, they were reminding fellow travelers at the Dallas airport that their HGTV series Down Home Fab premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Promises Even More Secrets
Allow yourself to go back. Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their...
Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date
Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter. On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might...
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
