Virginia State

Washington Examiner

West Virginia ban on transgender athletes in girls' school sports can proceed: Judge

West Virginia 's law preventing transgender athletes from competing in girls' school sports is "not unconstitutional" and may remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union and its state chapter sued in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, who wanted to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named West Virginia and the county's board of education and their superintendents as defendants.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
ABC News

Investigation launched into top-ranked high schools accused of withholding student's national merit awards

State officials have launched an investigation into multiple high schools in Northern Virginia for allegedly "withholding merit awards" after protests from parents of high-achieving students, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday in a press release. "It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students," Miyares...
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Fox News

