Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are elgibleAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth theaters turn spotlight on community with all-encompassing outreach programs
Theater companies in both Dallas and Fort Worth are putting their communities first with unique outreach programs for 2023, spanning middle school to retirement age.First up is Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas, which is offering a free 12-week program for girls of color ages 12-17 that focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math).Called Girls of Color Discovering STEAM, it will provide interactive projects and hands-on learning from 6-7 pm each Thursday evening, January 12-April 6. After identifying a social issue that they are passionate about, kids will get to explore their interest in software engineering by developing a...
KSAT 12
First Texas Meow Wolf interactive art installation will open this summer
SAN ANTONIO – Super popular immersive art experience Meow Wolf is coming to Texas and the first location is set to open this summer. The location will open in Grapevine Mills Mall just north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. A Houston location is expected to open in 2024...
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
4 Dallas-Fort Worth cities among least expensive to raise a family, says report
It can be costly to raise a family, especially these days, but parents living near Dallas can welcome some good news: four Dallas suburbs rank as some of the least expensive cities to raise a family.A recent report from Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm that works with health data, put Plano as No. 3 on a list of least expensive cities in the U.S. to raise a family. Irving, Garland, and Fort Worth are also in the top 10 most economical cities, ranked No. 4, 6, and 10, respectively. No other Texas cities made it onto the list...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
papercitymag.com
5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 restaurants & bars with fun flights
For many, January is a time to step back from the excess of the holidays that preceded it. Join a gym, start a new diet, cut back on alcohol. All of those things are a good idea. But CultureMap's monthly column Where to Drink resides in a different realm. Its reason for being is to offer recommendations for cocktails and things to sip. We shall not, cannot, flinch from that mission. While everyone else is making lists of mocktails, we're going with flights: Bars that are serving not one drink at a time but multiples so you can mix and match. Here...
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 8 hot new restaurants for January
It's only a week or two into 2023, but there are already new restaurants opening like crazy around Dallas. That makes "brand new restaurants" the obvious theme for this edition of Where to Eat in Dallas Right Now, our monthly feature spotlighting restaurant picks.The list includes sushi, Tex-Mex, plant-based, Italian, and Chicago-style hot dogs. Something for everyone.Here are 8 brand new restaurants to try right now:Earth Burger The arrival of this San Antonio plant-based burger chain is not a stand-alone restaurant but is instead a new addition at Oomi Digital Kitchen, the digital food hall at 3510 Ross Ave. It's...
All the best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023
Love isn't quite in the air yet but that day is coming. That day being Valentine's Day, the red-satin chocolate-coated holiday ostensibly for lovers, and restaurants are at the ready with heart-shaped pizzas, strawberry cupcakes, and complimentary glasses of champagne. Valentine's Day is complicated in 2023. It falls on a Tuesday, putting restaurants and diners alike in an awkward position. Do you celebrate Valentine's the weekend before, even though it's not technically Valentine's Day? Or do you wait for Tuesday and do it up big on the day of? Some restaurants are extending it all the way through. But where does...
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
Award-winning Earth Burger from San Antonio comes to Dallas, digitally
An exciting vegan burger from Alamo City is coming to Dallas: The pioneering San Antonio chain Earth Burger will be available for order at Oomi Digital Kitchen, the digital food hall at 3510 Ross Ave.According to a release, they'll be available starting on Tuesday, January 17.Oomi will be the first restaurant outside of South Central Texas to offer menu items from Earth Burger, an award-winning plant-based fast food chain founded in San Antonio in 2014.Earth Burger is known for its burgers made with plant-based patties, chik-n, and “fishless” filets. The company is embarking on a national expansion expansion with assistance...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Dallas Zoo closes after losing track of leopard missing from exhibit
The Dallas Zoo has closed after losing track of one of its animals. The animal is Nova, a clouded leopard, which the zoo says is missing from her "exhibit." "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the zoo said in a tweet. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time." UPDATE 1-13-2023: The leopard was found and has been dragged back into captivity. According to an announcement from...
City council candidates start throwing hat in ring and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes updates on a massive inner city park, the trash situation, plus news about candidates for Dallas City Council, plus an immersive exhibit in downtown Dallas for MLK Day.Here's what happened in Dallas this week:Fair Park parkFair Park First has unveiled new renderings for a new 18-acre community park complex at Fair Park. It's a partnership between Fair Park First and the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board. The space it'll go into is currently a parking lot. Amenities will include wifi, water play, an outdoor stage, dog park, oudoor cafes, exercise equipment, and playgrounds.City...
The Chestnut Tree in Denton is Getting a Makeover
This restaurant has been serving diners since 1994.
'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'
DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
Sprouts Farmers Market prepares to open its newest supermarket in Dallas
North Dallas is about to get a great new grocery: Sprouts Farmers Market, the Phoenix-based supermarket chain, is getting ready to open Sprouts Trinity Mills, coming to 17795 Dallas Pkwy., on the west side frontage road for the Dallas North Tollway, at the corner of Briargrove Road and a block north of Trinity Mills Road. According to a spokesperson, the store will open the last week of February. That address was previously Sullivan's Steakhouse, although the grocery did a complete new build. The store is just under 20,000 square feet. Sprouts has been on an opening spree in Dallas-Fort Worth. That includes stores...
