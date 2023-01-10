ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase

By Jennifer Shutt
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHVjN_0k9wt7Iq00

Republican plans to pass a CR, or continuing resolution, before Sept. 30 indicate the party doesn’t expect to wrap up the fiscal 2024 government funding process by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel.

The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have significant ramifications for federal departments and agencies as well as the global economy. Democrats on Tuesday in reaction slammed the agreement as potentially leading to a partial government shutdown, an economic crisis, or both.

According to a slide on government spending and the debt limit shown during the GOP meeting, disclosed by CNN , the McCarthy deal places limits on when and how the GOP House will take up the annual government funding bills, needed to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The agreement also attaches strings to legislation that would raise or suspend the debt limit, required to avoid a first-ever default on the country’s debt later this year.

The agreement will make it much more difficult for House Republicans to broker a deal with the Democratic Senate and Biden administration on both spending and the debt limit.

The slide said House Republicans would:

  • Adopt a fiscal 2024 budget resolution balancing the budget within 10 years. Fiscal 2024 begins on Oct. 1.
  • Pursue “reforms to” the budget process and mandatory spending programs. Such programs include Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
  • Cap fiscal 2024 discretionary spending at enacted fiscal 2022 levels or lower.
  • Only pass spending bills that comply with the budget resolution and pass all 12 regular spending bills on time. Congress has not been able to do that since 1996.
  • Pass any stopgap spending bill, or continuing resolution, before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
  • Reject any negotiations with the Senate unless that chamber’s 12 spending bills are passed, the bills comply with the House budget resolution, and they reduce non-defense discretionary spending.
  • Not agree to a debt limit increase without a budget agreement or “commensurate fiscal reforms.”

Republican plans to pass a CR, or continuing resolution, before Sept. 30 indicate the party doesn’t expect to wrap up the fiscal 2024 government funding process by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.

‘An honest conversation’

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said during a press conference Tuesday that McCarthy did disclose parameters of the handshake deal during the closed-door GOP meeting.

The Louisiana Republican argued that Republicans should force spending cuts in order to raise the debt limit, which pays for spending already approved by Congress.

“If we’re about to max out the credit card, then before we hit that limit, shouldn’t we have an honest conversation about how to start living within our means, how to make sure we’re not spending money that we don’t have?” Scalise said.

“And when that comes up – at the same time you’re dealing with the debt limit – you ought to also put mechanisms in place so that you don’t keep maxing it out.”

Scalise said that Republicans “haven’t talked about reducing defense spending,” which means the roughly $130 billion in discretionary spending reductions that would have to take place in order for the fiscal 2024 government funding bills to comply with the fiscal 2022 spending levels would all come out of non-defense discretionary programs.

That side of the federal balance sheet includes hundreds of programs, such as the Agriculture Department, Army Corps of Engineers, Homeland Security, the Energy Department, national parks and forests, Transportation Department, and veterans health care programs.

Scalise didn’t go into detail about whether Republicans will push for changes to mandatory spending in order to offset raising the debt limit. That side of the federal budget includes Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. It also grows much faster than the discretionary side, which includes the dozen annual government funding bills.

Shutdown warnings

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, said during a separate press conference that Republican demands about significantly reducing domestic spending are a nonstarter that could lead to a partial government shutdown later this year.

“Appropriations bills are must-pass bills. They require bipartisan, bicameral agreement,” DeLauro said. “It appears – quite honestly – that Republicans, they don’t understand this process, because in his attempt to become speaker, Kevin McCarthy reportedly already promised to cap spending at the 2022 levels in exchange for votes.”

The cuts to domestic funding, DeLauro said, would “slash what are crucial investments” in programs that address veterans mental health services, veterans homeless assistance programs, high-poverty schools, early learning programs, access to child care, job training programs, and small businesses.

Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, warned the GOP against using the debt limit as a political negotiating card.

“The debt ceiling should not ever be something we play around with. It is too dangerous. This country has been able to get through and weather government shutdowns. We would not be able to weather a compromise on the full faith and credit of the United States,” Boyle said. “It would cripple not only the U.S. economy but the world economy.”

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank regularly relied on for debt limit predictions, said in June that the default date, or X-date, for the debt limit would “likely arrive no earlier than the third quarter of 2023.”

But Shai Akabas, BPC’s director of economic policy, noted in a written statement this week that a lot has changed since he released the last forecast, including Biden’s student debt loan forgiveness plan and ongoing court cases, persistent inflation, and the speed of interest rate increases.

“Each of these could have a significant impact on the X Date,” Akabas said. “The problem right now is that we don’t have a new baseline to work off, and (the Congressional Budget Office) won’t issue one until later in January, so we won’t really be able to make a comprehensive new projection until we have that information.”

Akabas said the new default deadline could now be “sometime around the middle of the year.”

U.S. Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, and ranking member Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, released a joint statement Tuesday, saying that as the new leaders of the panel the two “look forward to working in a bipartisan way here in the Senate to find common ground and move our country forward.”

“There are so many pressing challenges our nation faces right now – both here at home and abroad – and it is our responsibility as Members of Congress to do the hard work to listen to one another, find common ground, and then reach sensible solutions that help the American people,” they wrote.

“This starts with funding the government in a responsible and bipartisan manner – that means marking up our appropriations bills and bringing them to the floor in a timely way.”

Budget process

House Republican efforts to overhaul the annual budget process, as outlined in the slides, could be especially challenging if the party attempts to rework the process for all of Congress and not just the House GOP.

The Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, a 16-member bipartisan panel that included members of the House and Senate, spent much of 2018 attempting to rework the process.

Their recommendations included moving from an annual budget resolution to a two-year budget resolution, changing who sits on the Senate Budget Committee, and some technical changes. But the panel never reported its recommendations to the House or Senate chamber.

Arkansas GOP Rep Steve Womack and Kentucky Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, now retired, later released their own bill to overhaul the process, though it never advanced.

The post U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September.  The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker

This story was updated on Jan. 4 at 5:45 p.m. and again at 9:45 p.m. WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned without a speaker for the second day in a row Wednesday as Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Friday to approve a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that carries along with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers.  The 225-201 bipartisan vote, with one member voting present, sends the 4,126-page measure […] The post U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline

WASHINGTON — Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that would fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, completing the annual process that began this spring when President Joe Biden sent lawmakers his budget request.  Biden’s chief budget official in a statement urged Congress to speedily pass the massive […] The post Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach.    “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

As budget season approaches, rift between Sununu and House Republicans grows

A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the House Finance Committee, the House Speaker’s Office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, calling the decision “tone deaf” on the “New Hampshire Today” […] The post As budget season approaches, rift between Sununu and House Republicans grows appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War.  The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by […] The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November, while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties, and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
COLORADO STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete.  Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House adopted rules for the 118th Congress on Monday, though several of the concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with more conservative members of the Republican Party to secure the gavel weren’t included in the document, or publicly circulated ahead of the vote.  The 55-page rules package the House voted nearly party-line […] The post U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy