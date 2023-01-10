Texas hiker found dead on peak trail at Guadalupe Mountains National Park

A Texas hiker was found dead New Year’s Eve amid high winds and frigid temperatures on the Guadalupe Peak trail at Guadalupe Mountains National Park, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Bystanders on the trail attempted to revive the hiker using CPR but were unsuccessful and park staff were notified, the statement said.

A high wind warning was in effect Dec. 31, read the release, with gusts more than 50 miles per hour, creating wind chills “well below freezing.”

The death was reported by the Park Service Jan. 6.

The Park Service did not specify the potential cause of death, or identify the hiker.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park Superintendent Eric Leonard expressed sorrow for the death at the park.

"Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this loss," Leonard said. “And our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the hiker's family and friends."

The Guadalupe Peak trail is an about 8.4-mile loop trail, gaining 3,000 feet in elevation to the summit known as the highest point in Texas at about 9,000 feet above sea level.

It is a “mountain environment,” the release read, differing from most Texas wilderness.

Park staff reminded visitors to take precautions when hiking the trail, to travel in groups and adjust plans based on weather conditions.

“When hiking during high winds, you should always be prepared to turn around,” the release read. “You should prioritize your own safety above all else in windy conditions. Postpone your hike if the weather is bad.”

