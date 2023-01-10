Second Chance Rescue Dogs is Hosting 1st Annual Virtual Adoption Event

Remember that we are hosting our very first VIRTUAL adoption event this weekend. Registration is free, and the event will run this Saturday (1/14) from 12 - 1:30 pm. This event is an excellent opportunity to meet adoptable dogs, learn about fostering or volunteering, ask our team questions, and get involved, all from the comfort of your home.

From puppies to adults to seniors, we'll be showcasing dogs of all ages and sizes. Don't miss it! If you have any questions you'd like us to cover about adopting, fostering, or volunteering, please send us a direct message or comment below!

Register for the free webinar event at nycscr.org/events



