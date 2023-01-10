ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins acquire RHP A.J. Alexy from Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLvPo_0k9wstte00

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander A.J. Alexy from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in exchange for pitching prospect Cristian Jimenez.

Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Nationals from the Texas Rangers on Dec. 13.

He went 1-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four relief appearances for the Rangers last season. He was 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA in five games (four starts) for Texas in 2021.

Jimenez, 18, went 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA and one save in 10 games (seven starts) in the Dominican Summer League in 2022. The Twins signed the right-hander out of Venezuela in March 2021.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated right-hander Oliver Ortega for release or assignment.

–Field Level Media

