ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Chicago physician, health system hit with 7 misconduct suits

OB-GYN Vernon Cannon, MD, PhD, and his former employer Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, formerly DuPage Medical Group, were hit with seven misconduct lawsuits brought by patients, according to a Jan. 11 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Cannon allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a patient...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Health data startup founded at Northwestern gets $500K infusion

A health tech startup founded by Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University students has received $500,000 in pre-seed funding. JupiterDX, a health data aggregation platform for chronic disease patients to track their symptoms, landed the investment from Drive Capital. It was started by students Alex Bahram and Mason Secky-Koebel. "Patients struggling with...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy