OB-GYN Vernon Cannon, MD, PhD, and his former employer Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, formerly DuPage Medical Group, were hit with seven misconduct lawsuits brought by patients, according to a Jan. 11 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Cannon allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a patient...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO