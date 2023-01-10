Read full article on original website
Change the Way You Talk About Your Diet and How to Eliminate Food Shaming
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Instead of taking part in extreme diet culture for your New Year’s resolutions, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to healing your relationship with food! Trish Brimhall, registered dietitian, joined us in the studio to talk about how we can eliminate food shaming and diet behavior in our lives.
How Semaglutide can kickstart your way to long term success
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — January is the season of big goals, but most people give up on their new year’s resolution before the end of January. One tip we would like to share is to make small, meaningful changes to create a long-term difference.
Dishing With the Dudes: Does an Age Gap Matter in Dating?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to dating, age plays a huge part in who you choose to date, and what the relationship will look like. Cru Eaton and Talen Barney talked about their experience with dating older and younger women and what they prefer.
The healing benefits of Romy’s Juice Spa
Romy Sorensen of Romy’s Juice Spa was on set with us this morning to share the healing benefits of her juices. While she’s not a doctor, Romy has seen her product help ease disease, inflammation, and lift brain fog. The delicious juices are also diabetic friendly. We loved the flavors we tried!
Celebrate Betty White Day by adopting from SLCO animal services
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The new year is a perfect time to get a new pet and what better place than the Salt Lake City animal services. Communications manager, Callista Pearson, brought in Monkey, a chocolate spayed female poodle (toy) on the GTU set.
New year, new ride! Have a job and a license, You’re approved!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Nick Markosian, Owner and President of Markosian Auto joined us in the studio to discuss why you should consider checking out any of their 5 Utah locations while you’re on the hunt for a new vehicle. Markosian Auto is quick...
Fun Squad Family teams up with Imagine Dragons Charity to benefit pediatric cancer families
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Around the holidays people have been doing good, this includes the Skye family. They made a music video to “believer” by Imagine Dragons to help raise money for the Tyler Robinson Foundation to benefit pediatric cancer families. They are hoping to raise $100,000 for them and get at least 5 million views on their video.
Utah native shares her stunning Sam’s Club furniture designs and coastal style
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – Farmington-native designer and lifestyle influencer Becki Owens is launching her latest collection at Sam’s Club – making it the first designer-created furniture collection for the warehouse retailer. Details by Becki Owens is now available on SamsClub.com and will be at...
Local spot for clean comfort cuisine opens a new kitchen in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front. This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine...
Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop
The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
Easy, Delicious and Healthy Shrimp and Warm Bean Salad with Blood Orange Vinaigrette
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (GOOD THINGS UTAH) It is always a treat when Chef Jenn Martello shares a gourmet recipe! Martello shared her masterpiece Shrimp and Warm Bean salad with a blood orange vinegarette. Delicious and nutritious! This recipe will be a winner for both your taste buds and body and will be a big hit with the fam.
SLC commits to join Vision Zero Network
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday that the City will join the Vision Zero Network, a national strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on City streets, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. SLC commits to join Vision Zero Network. Salt Lake City Mayor...
Friends and Families Remember Jacqueline Nunez in Memorial Event
Friends and Families Remember Jacqueline Nunez in Memorial Event
How Amazon Merch on Demand is helping NCAA fans show their support
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Amazon Merch on Demand is Amazon’s print-on-demand service that allows customers to shop millions of designs from independent designers as well as popular brands with Prime fast shipping and free returns. Each design is made to order and prints only after purchase to minimize waste and unsold stock.
12-Minute Blackened Skillet Salmon with the Perfect Seafood Seasoning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)– Jamie Eskelson joined us in the kitchen to give us a seared salmon recipe, cooked with a seasoning perfect for any seafood. Not only does it taste good, but the nutrient-dense salmon will make you feel good too!. Ingredients:. 2 Tbsp. Garlic...
You Could Have Said Something Beautiful Instead: Turning Hate Into Art
BOUNTIFUL, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – With so many hateful things in the world today, taking the time to spread kind words and positivity is important to try and stop hate. One way Nicole LaRue is doing this is by taking people’s bitter words and turning them into art.
SLCPD safely defuses domestic violence involving ‘delusional’ grandson
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police and the Crisis Intervention Team say they peacefully and safely resolved a domestic violence situation they described as “dynamic and dangerous” on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to SLCPD, officers responded to a home near 1900 South and...
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
Avalanche Work Closes Roads

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
