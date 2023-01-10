ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Change the Way You Talk About Your Diet and How to Eliminate Food Shaming

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Instead of taking part in extreme diet culture for your New Year’s resolutions, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to healing your relationship with food! Trish Brimhall, registered dietitian, joined us in the studio to talk about how we can eliminate food shaming and diet behavior in our lives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The healing benefits of Romy’s Juice Spa

Romy Sorensen of Romy’s Juice Spa was on set with us this morning to share the healing benefits of her juices. While she’s not a doctor, Romy has seen her product help ease disease, inflammation, and lift brain fog. The delicious juices are also diabetic friendly. We loved the flavors we tried!
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Fun Squad Family teams up with Imagine Dragons Charity to benefit pediatric cancer families

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Around the holidays people have been doing good, this includes the Skye family. They made a music video to “believer” by Imagine Dragons to help raise money for the Tyler Robinson Foundation to benefit pediatric cancer families. They are hoping to raise $100,000 for them and get at least 5 million views on their video.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Local spot for clean comfort cuisine opens a new kitchen in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front. This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine...
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

SLC commits to join Vision Zero Network

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday that the City will join the Vision Zero Network, a national strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on City streets, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. SLC commits to join Vision Zero Network. Salt Lake City Mayor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Friends and Families Remember Jacqueline Nunez in Memorial Event

Friends and Families Remember Jacqueline Nunez in Memorial Event. Friends and Families Remember Jacqueline Nunez in …. Friends and Families Remember Jacqueline Nunez in Memorial Event. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving time in a Japanese prison. Ogden Community Rallies...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

How Amazon Merch on Demand is helping NCAA fans show their support

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Amazon Merch on Demand is Amazon’s print-on-demand service that allows customers to shop millions of designs from independent designers as well as popular brands with Prime fast shipping and free returns. Each design is made to order and prints only after purchase to minimize waste and unsold stock.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Avalanche Work Closes Roads

Seniors in Barberton, Ohio, Strip Down To Pose For …. The proceeds of the calendar sales will be donated to Barberton High School as scholarships for seniors. Eastmont Middle School Students Will Attend Classes …. Students at Eastmont Middle School are moving temporarily to the old Crescent View Middle School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving time in a Japanese prison. Ogden Community Rallies...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

