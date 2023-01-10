Read full article on original website
WEAR
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne crawfish king cake was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week. Since then,...
WEAR
Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant to host 'Charity Fish Fry' honoring Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant is hosting a "Charity Fish Fry" in honor of Okaloosa County fallen deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton. The fish fry is set to take place Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Okaloosa County Administration Building located at 1250 N. Eglin Pkwy. in Shalimar.
WEAR
Mindgame Brings Thrills and Chills to the Courtroom this Winter Jan. 27 - Feb. 4
Pensacola Little Theatre proudly presents Mindgame, a dark comedy thriller by Anthony Horowitz, to kick off 2023. This Studio 400 production will be presented in the M.C. Blanchard Courtroom and is directed by local educator and long-time PLT Artistic Committee member Billy Buff. The story follows Mark Styler, a writer...
WEAR
LIST: Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Gulf Coast
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered with events along the Gulf Coast starting this weekend into the MLK Day holiday on Monday. Pensacola's MLK Day commemorations will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. Monday morning. The line up will start at the intersection of Spring...
WEAR
Funeral arrangements scheduled for 38-year-old Escambia County Fire Rescue lieutenant
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson, who passed away on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency, will be laid to rest next week. A vigil, celebration of life and burial ceremony will be held next week for Lt. Jackson. The vigil will be held on...
WEAR
Okaloosa Shred A Thon - Jan. 14
Gilmore, WEAR, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and the Better Business Bureau are offering individuals an opportunity to shred personal and sensitive documents on Saturday, April 9th. This event is free to the public and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd. FWB.
WEAR
Escambia County business owner fights for ability to serve alcohol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A few dozen feet is what is preventing an Escambia County man from expanding his business. Daniel Demeter owns The Grid Arcade off of North Pace Boulevard. The county is not allowing him to sell beer inside the arcade, because his business is within a thousand...
WEAR
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
WEAR
Pace community mourns loss of firefighter who passed away from rare cancer
PACE, Fla. -- The Pace community is remembering the life of Pace Fire Rescue District Firefighter EMT Carl Bowers, who passed away Sunday. Carl Bowers lost his battle with Angiosarcoma Sunday, a rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of the blood vessels and lymph vessels. Bowers was with...
WEAR
Residents, business owners concerned by barriers on Cervantes Street in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The barriers which were installed on Cervantes Street in Pensacola has many residents and business owners living around them concerned. They were installed earlier this year by the Florida Department of Transportation. Their goal was to prevent people from jaywalking across the street and improve safety.
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
WEAR
Deputies investigating after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating after shots were fired Thursday morning in Fort Walton Beach. Okaloosa County deputies and Fort Walton Beach Police responded to the area of Bear Road and McFarlan Avenue around 6 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. "Shell casings were found nearby but...
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man used 87-year-old woman as mop to clean up dog urine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to an arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the...
WEAR
BISSELL recalls about 61,000 Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums due to fire hazard
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some BISSELL Wet-Dry Vacuum cleaners have defective circuit boards that could cause a fire. These are cordless units, sold at Walmart and online from 2019 through 2022. BISSELL has 66 reports of the vacuums smoking and five reports of the battery pack catching fire. This recall involves...
WEAR
Officials prepare for opening of new Santa Rosa County Courthouse
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the final move-in day at the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The new building on Avalon boulevard officially opens to the public Tuesday. It will house courtrooms and court offices, as well as the Clerk of Court offices. Staffers are looking forward...
WEAR
Convicted Pensacola dentist arrested again after violating conditions of release
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee is back in jail Wednesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to Escambia County Jail Wednesday after court documents say he violated the conditions of his release. According to court documents, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 2. Stamitoles'...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
WEAR
Okaloosa County 'SAFE' program allows easier communication with those with special needs
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program in Okaloosa County aims to create better communication between first responders and residents with special needs. Those with special needs or disabilities can now enroll into the "SAFE" program, which grants them three program decals to let first responders receive critical information in the event of an emergency.
WEAR
Report: Woman who tried to rob Pensacola bank left her cell phone at the scene
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The arrest report for a woman who allegedly tried to rob a Pensacola bank on Tuesday states she left her cell phone at the scene, which led to her arrest. Resheca Marshall 51, of Pensacola, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. She is being held in jail on $105,000 bond.
