Orange Beach, AL

WEAR

Okaloosa Shred A Thon - Jan. 14

Gilmore, WEAR, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and the Better Business Bureau are offering individuals an opportunity to shred personal and sensitive documents on Saturday, April 9th. This event is free to the public and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd. FWB.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
WEAR

Officials prepare for opening of new Santa Rosa County Courthouse

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the final move-in day at the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The new building on Avalon boulevard officially opens to the public Tuesday. It will house courtrooms and court offices, as well as the Clerk of Court offices. Staffers are looking forward...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Convicted Pensacola dentist arrested again after violating conditions of release

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee is back in jail Wednesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to Escambia County Jail Wednesday after court documents say he violated the conditions of his release. According to court documents, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 2. Stamitoles'...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
PENSACOLA, FL

