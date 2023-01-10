Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
ksl.com
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers' way
SALT LAKE CITY — As one of the nation's most rapidly growing states, Utah is grappling with a severe housing shortage — but also growing pains that feed public frustration, often leading to city council meetings packed with neighbors up in arms over the latest proposed subdivision. Meanwhile,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance
What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy
PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
Will Utahns get paid more green for their grass?
A state lawmaker is proposing to increase the amount of money to get people to tear out turf they don't really use.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Move Halloween celebration date? Utah resolution proposes permanent Friday designation
A Utah resolution proposes to permanently make Friday a designated Halloween celebration date in October.
utahnow.online
Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
ksl.com
Utah leaders want 'historic' tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox gave a swift and firm answer of "no" when he was asked at a tax watchdog's conference whether he supported a massive, $600 million cut to drop the state's income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.5%. "No, it's not something I...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
'Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
Why did Governor Cox and Utah lawmakers decide to crack down on social media companies? What is their plan?
