ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals

Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

2023 Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions Announced

The NFL announced the unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Taking place over two days in Las Vegas, the skills challenges will be broadcasted live for the first time on Thursday, February 2, on ESPN from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. ET, and the competitions will continue Sunday, February 5, throughout the day, along with the first NFL flag football games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 14 players who could assume a critical role in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy ... The star power in the NFL playoffs makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL

2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps

Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his defense. It's difficult to tell the story of the 2022 49ers without including Bosa near the start of the tale. Sure, the three quarterbacks have played an important part, but none has been as consistently important to San Francisco's fortunes this season as Bosa, the NFL leader in sacks (18.5), who also leads all edge rushers in quarterback pressures (73). The difference he makes comes in all shapes and sizes, from routine takedowns of Matthew Stafford in the 49ers' two meetings with the Rams to forcing quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers without even touching them. Opposing tackles must be aware of where No. 97 is at all times. After earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, Bosa should be leaving NFL Honors with some fancy new hardware.
NFL

2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group

With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Next Gen Stats analytics team is excited to launch the new Expected Return Yards model, created in tandem with the AWS ML Solutions Lab. Expanding into the oft-overlooked, but important third phase of the game, Next Gen Stats is now equipped to evaluate the return specialists who deliver some of the most exciting moments on the field. The best returners not only put points directly on the scoreboard, but add hidden value by setting up their offenses with great field position. Now, we can spotlight them with two separately trained models -- one for kick returns and another for punt returns.
NFL

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton's offseason of flirtation with prospective employers will include two more teams. The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams who have requested to meet with Payton. All three have received permission to interview Payton from the Saints, Rapoport added.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy