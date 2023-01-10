Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals
Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions Announced
The NFL announced the unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Taking place over two days in Las Vegas, the skills challenges will be broadcasted live for the first time on Thursday, February 2, on ESPN from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. ET, and the competitions will continue Sunday, February 5, throughout the day, along with the first NFL flag football games.
NFL
NFL Announces Nominees For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
The NFL announced the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level. The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award –...
NFL
NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season
NOTE: This week's rankings feature each team's most prominent starting quarterback, based solely on play from the 2022 regular season. 2022 stats: 17 games | 67.1 pct | 5,250 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 41 pass TD | 12 INT | 358 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 14 players who could assume a critical role in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy ... The star power in the NFL playoffs makes...
NFL
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL
2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps
Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his defense. It's difficult to tell the story of the 2022 49ers without including Bosa near the start of the tale. Sure, the three quarterbacks have played an important part, but none has been as consistently important to San Francisco's fortunes this season as Bosa, the NFL leader in sacks (18.5), who also leads all edge rushers in quarterback pressures (73). The difference he makes comes in all shapes and sizes, from routine takedowns of Matthew Stafford in the 49ers' two meetings with the Rams to forcing quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers without even touching them. Opposing tackles must be aware of where No. 97 is at all times. After earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, Bosa should be leaving NFL Honors with some fancy new hardware.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group
With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Next Gen Stats analytics team is excited to launch the new Expected Return Yards model, created in tandem with the AWS ML Solutions Lab. Expanding into the oft-overlooked, but important third phase of the game, Next Gen Stats is now equipped to evaluate the return specialists who deliver some of the most exciting moments on the field. The best returners not only put points directly on the scoreboard, but add hidden value by setting up their offenses with great field position. Now, we can spotlight them with two separately trained models -- one for kick returns and another for punt returns.
NFL
Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'
Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders. Such a divorce now appears more likely as the Raiders have begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
NFL
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Selected as Site of Potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game
The NFL announced Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to mitigate the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Week 17...
NFL
Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job
Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position, per sources informed of the situation. A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores took over...
NFL
Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton
Sean Payton's offseason of flirtation with prospective employers will include two more teams. The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams who have requested to meet with Payton. All three have received permission to interview Payton from the Saints, Rapoport added.
NFL
NFL rookie rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy vaults into top 25 after thrilling finish to 2022 regular season
With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the quarter pole rookie rankings. DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall. Sauce is the most impressive rookie...
NFL
Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'
Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. The Packers quarterback gave some credence to that notion after completing his 18th NFL season, saying after the game, "It could...
NFL
Jets, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parting ways after two seasons
New York's offensive collapse has cost its coordinator his job. The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Several NFL teams have inquired about LaFleur and he's been allowed to seek other opportunities, Rapoport added. LaFleur's tenure with the Jets...
