Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Blockbuster Contract Agreement

The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Roquan Smith have agreed in principle to a five-year, $100 million contract extension this Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Today's deal makes Smith the highest paid linebacker in the NFL and the first off-ball linebacker in league history to earn $20 million per season.

The contact between Smith and the Baltimore franchise includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, Smith was traded to the Ravens ahead of this year's trade deadline. In exchange for the Pro Bowl linebacker, Baltimore gave up just a second and fifth round pick.

Often regarded as one of the game's best young linebacking talents, Smith led the NFL in tackles (83) through eight games this season as a then-member of the Bears.

Following his trade to Baltimore, the 25-year-old Smith completely flipped the script on a struggling Ravens' defense .

Before acquiring Roquan Smith, the Ravens' defense ranked 20th in terms of points allowed per game, 24th in yards allowed per game, and 22nd in opposing quarterback rating.

Since the trade, however, Baltimore's defense has allowed the second-fewest yards and points in the entire league. Further, the Ravens have also ranked sixth-best in terms of opposing QBR since landing Smith.

The elite-level play from Roquan Smith will need to continue if the Ravens want a shot at knocking off the AFC North-winning Bengals in the Wild Card round this weekend.

In a losing effort against the Cincinnati club in Week 18, Smith led the Ravens with 16 tackles.