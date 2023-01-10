ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Blockbuster Contract Agreement

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ypp4i_0k9ws2dk00

The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Roquan Smith have agreed in principle to a five-year, $100 million contract extension this Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Today's deal makes Smith the highest paid linebacker in the NFL and the first off-ball linebacker in league history to earn $20 million per season.

The contact between Smith and the Baltimore franchise includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, Smith was traded to the Ravens ahead of this year's trade deadline. In exchange for the Pro Bowl linebacker, Baltimore gave up just a second and fifth round pick.

Often regarded as one of the game's best young linebacking talents, Smith led the NFL in tackles (83) through eight games this season as a then-member of the Bears.

Following his trade to Baltimore, the 25-year-old Smith completely flipped the script on a struggling Ravens' defense .

Before acquiring Roquan Smith, the Ravens' defense ranked 20th in terms of points allowed per game, 24th in yards allowed per game, and 22nd in opposing quarterback rating.

Since the trade, however, Baltimore's defense has allowed the second-fewest yards and points in the entire league. Further, the Ravens have also ranked sixth-best in terms of opposing QBR since landing Smith.

The elite-level play from Roquan Smith will need to continue if the Ravens want a shot at knocking off the AFC North-winning Bengals in the Wild Card round this weekend.

In a losing effort against the Cincinnati club in Week 18, Smith led the Ravens with 16 tackles.

Comments / 219

Gloria Hall
3d ago

Lamar that's a slap in the face bro.. come to Miami and have a chance to be the greatest ever behind center.. we have all the weapons you need

Reply(23)
26
Corey Washington
3d ago

love Lamar but it is a risky business decision to mortgage the house on a type of player like him. I think the Ravens has proven that so far by Jackson missing multi games this season due to injury! If this guy got this kind of money the Cowboys will have to come out there pockets deep to pay Micha Parsons.

Reply(3)
7
hahahag
3d ago

now I wonder which teams going to regret signing Lamar Jackson to a big huge contract that he will never take to a Super Bowl

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate

Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Distractify

Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed

Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?

Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
SAN JOSE, CA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Dabo Swinney Fires Clemson Assistant Coach

It hasn't been the best month for head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers.  The team's 2022 campaign came to an disappointing conclusion with a decisive loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Swinney also incurred mild criticism for infamously saying he built the school's program based ...
CLEMSON, SC
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy