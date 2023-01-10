LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and authorities say the suspect is in custody. Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was being taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. The 32-year-old was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO