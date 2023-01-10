Read full article on original website
New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to undo a massive expansion of a school voucher program passed last year by Republicans that lets students apply to use public money to attend private schools and other education costs. In releasing its budget proposals Friday, the governor’s office said the expansion is siphoning money from underfunded public schools and would cost $1.5 billion dollars over the next decade. Hobbs staffers estimated the move would save the state $135 million next fiscal year. The expansion, one of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s biggest accomplishments, extended the voucher program to every child in the state.
There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions officials did not immediately release a statement about the jackpot winner.
Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels but experts say it will take much more to precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update Thursday shows that “extreme” drought has been virtually eliminated. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California. The Drought Monitor characterizes the improvement as a significant reduction in drought intensity but cautions that large parts of the state still have moisture deficits. Most of the is state now in the “severe” or “moderate” categories of drought.
Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot east of LA
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the city of Lake Elsinore. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. Lake Elsinore is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot Dec. 29.
WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget’s delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor. In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North...
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
California sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and authorities say the suspect is in custody. Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was being taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. The 32-year-old was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody and was listed in critical condition after a gunbattle with a second deputy. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the city of Lake Elsinore. Sheriff Chad Bianco says Calhoun is survived by his pregnant wife. Lake Elsinore is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot Dec. 29.
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man on Thursday who was convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife Patsy Cantrell on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
