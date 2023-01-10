ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Bordentown Township recognizes community members

The Township of Bordentown recognized two members of the community in its monthly newsletter. The township honored and thanked Mission Fire Chief Steven C. Scholey for his service to the community. Scholey was born and raised in the Bordentown area and began his fire service journey by becoming a volunteer...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 11

Members of the Jackson Police Department along with family members and friends of Detective Sgt. Ted Kucowski came to police headquarters on the afternoon of Dec. 30 to congratulate Kucowski with a ceremony on his retirement from the agency. According to Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the department’s public information...
JACKSON, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Poyner, Harris to lead Edison Township Council

The Edison Township Council has reorganized with new leadership. Councilman John Poyner was nominated and selected – 5-2 – as council president and Councilwoman Margot Harris – 6-1 – was nominated and selected as council vice president at a reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. Councilman Richard...
EDISON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

West Windsor Police blotter

Two Trenton women were charged with shoplifting at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 23. One woman allegedly filled a reusable shopping bag with merchandise, went to the self-checkout counter and scanned a barcode for one item valued at $1.99, but did not pay for the other items. The second woman allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with items, went to the customer service counter and paid for a pack of batteries. She allegedly tried to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items. The women were processed and released.
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Bluth begins mayoral term in Hightstown

Hightstown Borough’s new mayor and two Hightstown Borough Council members were sworn into office at the Borough Council’s reorganization meeting Jan. 3 at the Hightstown Engine Co. No. 1 firehouse. Susan Bluth, who has served on the Hightstown Borough Council since 2012, was sworn in as mayor for...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling

Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Sacks takes lead on Princeton Council

Princeton Councilwomen Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks, both Democrats, were sworn into office for their second terms at the Princeton Council’s Jan. 5 reorganization meeting at the Witherspoon Hall municipal building. State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-12) administered the oath of office to Pirone Lambros and Sacks. The term...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?

Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case

An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy