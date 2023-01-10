ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Torkelson
3d ago

Don't Jinx us! No more Storms. It's getting close 2 Groundhog day- & Spring it's on its way- whether that was a made up story- we need something, Positive to follow & believe in.. So yea The more Positive Thinkers- The More Likely will come true. .

FOX 28 Spokane

North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget’s delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor. In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence

A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List: Spokane events happening this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID

