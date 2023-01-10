Read full article on original website
Priscilla Torkelson
3d ago
Don't Jinx us! No more Storms. It's getting close 2 Groundhog day- & Spring it's on its way- whether that was a made up story- we need something, Positive to follow & believe in.. So yea The more Positive Thinkers- The More Likely will come true. .
FOX 28 Spokane
North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
‘They’ve moved on’: Camp Hope prepares to shrink as population reaches below 200
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve driven along I-90 lately, you’ll notice that Camp Hope looks way smaller. The camp is being cleaned out, and crews are on site collecting piles of trash and empty tents left by people no longer living there. The cleaning job is making way for the walls of the encampment to move in, and shrink. “A...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget’s delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor. In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
List: Spokane events happening this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
Need a new American flag? Swap it out at select BECU locations this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have an old, tattered American flag that could use replacing, 4 News Now is partnering with BECU for “The Great American Flag Swap”. Bring your old flag to one of three BECU locations to get a brand new one courtesy of Uncle Sam’s Flag and Gift. Here are the rules for swapping out your flag:...
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOX 28 Spokane
Community members reflect on what High Drive Bluff means to them as land goes up for auction
SPOKANE, Wash. – A portion of the High Drive Bluff, a popular area for recreation on Spokane’s South Hill, could be cleared to make way for condominiums, drawing concern from members of the community. Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Court date today for Spokane County effort to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A status conference is scheduled today in a case filed by Spokane County against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) over a homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. Spokane County filed the lawsuit in October in hopes of clearing the camp. The lawsuit claims...
