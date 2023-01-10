ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Miami

Op-Ed: Did House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Really Gain Any Power?

Heidi Heitkamp is a Democrat who represented North Dakota in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019. She's also a contributor for CNBC. Last week, after ceding control to the ultra-right wing of his party, Rep. Kevin McCarthy became the 55th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This happened after the dysfunction and division of the Republican House majority was placed in full view to the American public. Most news coverage has focused on the historical uniqueness of this drama — the personality and sometimes physical conflicts — and the embarrassment to the House Republican Caucus.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Miami

GOP House Targets China, Abortion, IRS Funding in McCarthy's First Week as Speaker

WASHINGTON - The new Republican House majority used its first full week in office to quickly pass six pieces of legislation that showcased the party's political priorities. Following Republicans' historic intraparty battle for the speakership earlier this month, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's first week was an exercise in party unity. The Republican caucus overwhelmingly supported all six of the bills, two of which also won over a large bloc of Democrats.
WISCONSIN STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC Miami

Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address to Congress on Feb. 7

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to deliver the State of the Union address. The speech to the joint session of Congress will take place on Feb. 7. President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Kevin...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

‘I've Lived an Honest Life:' George Santos Tells Gaetz He Won't Resign as Pressure Mounts

Slamming the coverage of his travails as "media nonsense," Rep. George Santos on Thursday defiantly insisted he had no plans to resign from Congress. "I came here to serve the people, not politicians and party leaders, and I'm going to do just that," Santos said in an interview with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Steve Bannon's "War Room" program. "I was elected by 142,000 people. Until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me, we'll find out in two years."
FLORIDA STATE

