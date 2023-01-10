Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
NBC Miami
Op-Ed: Did House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Really Gain Any Power?
Heidi Heitkamp is a Democrat who represented North Dakota in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019. She's also a contributor for CNBC. Last week, after ceding control to the ultra-right wing of his party, Rep. Kevin McCarthy became the 55th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This happened after the dysfunction and division of the Republican House majority was placed in full view to the American public. Most news coverage has focused on the historical uniqueness of this drama — the personality and sometimes physical conflicts — and the embarrassment to the House Republican Caucus.
NBC Miami
GOP House Targets China, Abortion, IRS Funding in McCarthy's First Week as Speaker
WASHINGTON - The new Republican House majority used its first full week in office to quickly pass six pieces of legislation that showcased the party's political priorities. Following Republicans' historic intraparty battle for the speakership earlier this month, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's first week was an exercise in party unity. The Republican caucus overwhelmingly supported all six of the bills, two of which also won over a large bloc of Democrats.
NBC Miami
Judge Unseals Section of Trump Deposition in Rape-Defamation Lawsuit by Writer E. Jean Carroll
A federal judge in New York on Friday rejected an effort by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to keep sealed a portion of the transcript of his deposition in a lawsuit by a writer who accuses him of raping her in the mid-1990s. Trump's arguments for keeping the nearly...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
NBC Miami
Rep. George Santos Says He ‘Embellished' His Resume―Others Say He Lied. Don't Do Either, Experts Say
In mid-December, The New York Times published an investigation on Republican Congressman George Santos, alleging that he had fabricated key parts of his CV, including his work and education history. Santos admitted to doing so in an interview with the New York Post later that month, saying, "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
NBC Miami
Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address to Congress on Feb. 7
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to deliver the State of the Union address. The speech to the joint session of Congress will take place on Feb. 7. President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Kevin...
NBC Miami
‘I've Lived an Honest Life:' George Santos Tells Gaetz He Won't Resign as Pressure Mounts
Slamming the coverage of his travails as "media nonsense," Rep. George Santos on Thursday defiantly insisted he had no plans to resign from Congress. "I came here to serve the people, not politicians and party leaders, and I'm going to do just that," Santos said in an interview with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Steve Bannon's "War Room" program. "I was elected by 142,000 people. Until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me, we'll find out in two years."
NBC Miami
Trump Organization Hit With $1.6 Million Fine for Criminal Tax Fraud Scheme
The Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump's business empire, was hit with a $1.6 million fine Friday for tax fraud and other crimes committed as part of a yearslong scheme to help some of its top executives avoid paying taxes on compensation. The Trump Corp. and The Trump Payroll Corp.,...
Comments / 0