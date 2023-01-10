Heidi Heitkamp is a Democrat who represented North Dakota in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019. She's also a contributor for CNBC. Last week, after ceding control to the ultra-right wing of his party, Rep. Kevin McCarthy became the 55th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This happened after the dysfunction and division of the Republican House majority was placed in full view to the American public. Most news coverage has focused on the historical uniqueness of this drama — the personality and sometimes physical conflicts — and the embarrassment to the House Republican Caucus.

