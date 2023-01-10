ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Alpine Distilling is the Green Business of the Year

Botanicals and grains aren’t the only green thing at Alpine Distilling. Recycle Utah, Summit County, Park City Municipal, and the Park City Chamber of Commerce recognized and awarded the local award-winning spirit business with the Green Business of the Year award for its continued work with sustainability in a Tuesday night ceremony at Deer Valley.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County could create new rules for nightly rental licenses

From a cozy cabin in Coalville to a luxurious Canyons Village townhouse, it’s possible to find more than 1,000 properties in Summit County listed as short-term rentals online, and officials estimate the actual number could be double that throughout unincorporated areas. Yet the county clerk’s office has issued fewer...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving time in a Japanese prison. Ogden Community Rallies...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kjzz.com

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show

The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
Park Record

Obituary: Ralph D Hottinger

Park City, UT – Ralph Don Hottinger. age 80, passed away at home. Ralph was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in the Millcreek area, He graduated from Granite High and attended the University of Utah. He moved to the mountains surrounding Park City at age 27 and lived the majority of his life in the Hidden Cove community. He loved the mountains and all the animals living in the forest. Mostly enjoyed the special moose visits.
PARK CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Introducing Ogden Beer Company at “The Campus”

OGDEN, UT—The owner operators behind Wimpy & Fritz are expanding to the beer scene. “We’re opening a brewery, the Ogden Beer Company, right next door and jumpstarting a brand new concept,” says co-owner Lane Montoya. The duo, Brian and Lane, Wimpy and Fritz respectively, have partnered...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy

PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
PROVO, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: A dream secured

The following is first-person oral history from Jim Hewitson as told to David Nicholas. It is the fifth article in an occasional series on Jim Hewitson’s life. Last week we explored the challenges confronting me in the summer of 1968 — academic, economic, and personal. An appropriate employment opportunity could remedy all three. At the beginning of September my older brother Bill mentioned a rumor that United Park City Mines (UPCM) needed a watchman for the weekend shifts at their Keetley complex.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Where to find high quality furniture in Utah

KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their Martin Luther King Jr Day Sale, and a warehouse full of some of their most popular items, like solid wood dining tables and chairs, bedroom sets, desks, top grain leather sofas, leather recliners, power reclining sofas, and more.
SANDY, UT
etvnews.com

Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT

