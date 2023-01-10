Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park Record
Alpine Distilling is the Green Business of the Year
Botanicals and grains aren’t the only green thing at Alpine Distilling. Recycle Utah, Summit County, Park City Municipal, and the Park City Chamber of Commerce recognized and awarded the local award-winning spirit business with the Green Business of the Year award for its continued work with sustainability in a Tuesday night ceremony at Deer Valley.
Park Record
Benefits of building a Harmons grocery at Outlets Park City touted￼
A representative of the Outlets Park City owner told members of the Synderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday that a Harmons grocery store at the mall would be an amenity for the community — and a boost to other grocers in the area. “Competition is going to benefit everybody...
Park Record
Summit County could create new rules for nightly rental licenses
From a cozy cabin in Coalville to a luxurious Canyons Village townhouse, it’s possible to find more than 1,000 properties in Summit County listed as short-term rentals online, and officials estimate the actual number could be double that throughout unincorporated areas. Yet the county clerk’s office has issued fewer...
Growth and a proposed highway divide a bucolic Utah community
Heber • Dropping into the Heber Valley is like finding a slice of heaven — there’s the wild and winding Provo River, verdant green fields and spectacular views of Mount Timpanogos, the second-highest peak in Utah’s Wasatch Range. With all its beauty and open space, it’s...
ABC 4
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Bring Ridge home. Protests are being held for Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is currently serving time in a Japanese prison. Ogden Community Rallies...
kjzz.com
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
Park Record
Park City election looms — and one City Councilor has made a decision about political future
A little more than a year ago, Park City voters were clear in their desire for change in the leadership at the Marsac Building. In less than a year, voters will decide whether they want even more change. There will be three Park City Council seats, a majority, on the...
In ‘knead’ of help: Ogden community rallies around pizza shop
The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around.
KSLTV
On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas
SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
Our 5 favorite Utah gear finds at the Outdoor Retailer show
The Outdoor Retailer trade show's return to Salt Lake City gives Utahns an early look at some of the most interesting new gear in the industry. Here are five hot items developed by companies here in Utah:. RockPot portable cooker, Eagle Mountain. This slow-cooker-meets-Dutch-oven doesn't require electricity or gas. Instead...
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
Nearly 900 without power near Park City Hospital
Update 11:31 a.m. – Power has been restored to all but 10 customers in the area. Rocky Mountain Power estimates that all power will be restored by 3:30 p.m. today. PARK […]
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
Park Record
Obituary: Ralph D Hottinger
Park City, UT – Ralph Don Hottinger. age 80, passed away at home. Ralph was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in the Millcreek area, He graduated from Granite High and attended the University of Utah. He moved to the mountains surrounding Park City at age 27 and lived the majority of his life in the Hidden Cove community. He loved the mountains and all the animals living in the forest. Mostly enjoyed the special moose visits.
utahbusiness.com
Introducing Ogden Beer Company at “The Campus”
OGDEN, UT—The owner operators behind Wimpy & Fritz are expanding to the beer scene. “We’re opening a brewery, the Ogden Beer Company, right next door and jumpstarting a brand new concept,” says co-owner Lane Montoya. The duo, Brian and Lane, Wimpy and Fritz respectively, have partnered...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy
PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
Schools in Park City closed today for power outages
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City School District (PCSD) announced at 8:15 a.m. that all of its schools will be closed all day due to power outages. According to […]
Park Record
Way We Were: A dream secured
The following is first-person oral history from Jim Hewitson as told to David Nicholas. It is the fifth article in an occasional series on Jim Hewitson’s life. Last week we explored the challenges confronting me in the summer of 1968 — academic, economic, and personal. An appropriate employment opportunity could remedy all three. At the beginning of September my older brother Bill mentioned a rumor that United Park City Mines (UPCM) needed a watchman for the weekend shifts at their Keetley complex.
KUTV
Where to find high quality furniture in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their Martin Luther King Jr Day Sale, and a warehouse full of some of their most popular items, like solid wood dining tables and chairs, bedroom sets, desks, top grain leather sofas, leather recliners, power reclining sofas, and more.
etvnews.com
Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
Comments / 0