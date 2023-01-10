Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba , has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Hurricanes activate goaltender Frederik Andersen
The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes have gotten even stronger. Per a team announcement, goaltender Frederik Andersen has been activated off of injured reserve. The team added star forward Max Pacioretty back from injury a week ago, and will now get two-time Jennings trophy winner back into their crease as they...
NHL announces coaches for 2023 All-Star Game
The fan vote for the final player selections is still ongoing, but the NHL has finalized who will be behind the bench at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida next month. Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be leading the Metropolitan, Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery leads the Atlantic, Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars will be running the Central, and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights will be steering the Pacific.
Yardbarker
Seven NHL goaltending prospects dominating the AHL
I said it earlier this season, and for good reason: It’s a good time to be a fan of the American Hockey League. There are a ton of high-quality prospects, and we’ve even seen the likes of Shane Wright and Brandt Clarke head down for conditioning stints. But the best reason to watch this year has been for the excellent goaltending, with many of the game’s top netminding prospects putting on masterful clinics every single night.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ARI - 14:45 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Derick Brassard's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Kraken shut out Bruins, hand them 1st home regulation loss. Win 7th in row, end Boston's 14-game point streak. by Joe Pohoryles /...
Yardbarker
Absence of Josh Archibald, Ryan Poehling Hurting Penguins
This season has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the Pittsburgh Penguins. They’ve been largely impressive at times and largely disinterested at others. Such is the story for a typical Penguins season except this season just has a different feel. In other years, the Penguins could...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC
The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
Blue Jackets place forward Carson Meyer on injured reserve
The Columbus Blue Jackets are facing even more injury trouble. The team has announced that forward Carson Meyer suffered an oblique strain during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a result, the forward has been placed on injured reserve and will be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin named to AHL All-Star Game
In the midst of a tremendous offensive season, Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin will be off to Laval to represent the Pacific Division at the AHL All-Star Game on February 6th. Wolanin has played in all 33 Abbotsford games this season and leads the league in assists (35) and is...
Yardbarker
Rangers Get Good Value in Vesey Extension
The New York Rangers signed Jimmy Vesey to a two-year $1.6 million extension through the 2024-25 season on Jan. 4. The 29-year-old winger has played well this season during his second stint in New York and the deal could prove to be a steal for the Blueshirts. They secured a reliable player and the low average annual value of the deal should make it easier for the team to re-sign key young players over the next few years.
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
Panthers place goaltender Spencer Knight on injured reserve
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is headed for injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, as reported by Florida Hockey Now’s Colby Guy. The team also announced Tuesday afternoon that they recalled Alex Lyon from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers to replace Knight on the active roster. In a highly...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Trade Deadline Candidates From Montreal And Many More
Trade Deadline Candidates Who Could Potentially Move. Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: There exist plenty of players who could potentially move before the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline. The question is who? Quite a few names will be monitored over the next six or seven weeks. John Klingberg expects to be...
