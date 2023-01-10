Read full article on original website
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Popculture
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video
Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
Netflix subscribers can play one of the best games of 2022 for free — here's how
Netflix Games now includes one of the best titles of 2022 — here's why you need to play TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
bleedingcool.com
Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
CNET
2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Amazon's a little tired from fulfilling all your Christmas deliveries, so let's cut it some slack after looking at this fairly light schedule of new Amazon Prime Video releases in January. Billion-dollar corporations need a rest, too! This weekend sees the release of the second and final season of Hunters, TV's best show about a secret society hunting down Nazis in the 1970s. Later this month, Jennifer Lopez gets her rom-com on in Shotgun Wedding, in which she plays a bride whose wedding gets taken hostage by pirates, and I am not even making a joke here. And already out is The Rig, a Scottish supernatural thriller about a mysterious fog that overtakes an isolated oil rig and its crew.
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint admits he named his daughter after character from Netflix show
Rupert Grint has admitted he named his daughter after a character from a very popular Netflix show. The Harry Potter star, 34, welcomed his first child back in 2020 with his long-term partner, Georgia Groome, and ever since then the pair have maintained a lot of privacy when it comes to their family life.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Engadget
Netflix inches further into livestreaming as it snags the SAG Awards
Netflix is slowly starting to make more waves in the world of livestreaming, as the company has snagged the rights to broadcast the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This year’s ceremony will take place on February 26th and stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Starting next year, Netflix will livestream the SAG Awards globally on its own platform as part of a multi-year deal. Until last year, the ceremony aired on TBS and TNT.
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
EbonyLife’s ‘A Sunday Affair’ Set for Valentine’s Day Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)
“A Sunday Affair,” a feature film from Nigeria’s EbonyLife Media, will bow on Netflix on Feb. 14. Set against the backdrop of Lagos, two best friends, Uche and Toyin, fall in love with Sunday, a charming, yet flawed eligible bachelor. A love triangle ensues with the women unaware that they are dating the same man. Acclaimed Nigerian actor Nse Ikpe-Etim (“Fifty”) plays Uche, Dakore Egbuson-Akande (“Fifty”) Toyin and award winning Oris Erhuero (“Road to Yesterday”) Sunday. The cast also includes Alexx Ekubo (“Weekend Getaway”), Uzor Osimpkpa (“Fifty”), Chris Iheuwa (“Rattlesnake”) and Hilda Dokubo (“Accidental Affair”). “A Sunday Affair” is written by...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 12
If it feels like The Circle is just always on, you're sort of right. But that's probably because the reality competition is still incredibly popular, and it's currently dropping new episodes of its fifth season weekly. After falling off for a few days, it re-enters the TV chart at No. 4 today, while the second season of Ginny & Georgia still sits undisturbed at No. 1. Over on the movies list, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, the true crime documentary with the grabbiest title ever, rises to No. 1.
That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
