Sheriff: 2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside furniture store in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside a furniture store on FM 1960 W near Champion...
Man held on $500K bond after reportedly confessing to decapitating newlywed wife in Waller County
The 21-year-old bridge exhibited changed behavior after she tied the knot four months ago with Jared Dicus, who is now accused of dismembering her.
Many streets blocked after shots fired call in Fresno community, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office says
It's unclear whether shots fired on one street are connected to the nearby scene with a large police response. ABC13 spoke to neighbors who said they heard gunshots Thursday evening.
41-year-old man says he was attacked, seriously injured by other inmates in the Harris Co. Jail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2021, there were 20 inmate deaths at the Harris County Jail. Last year, that number rose to 27. Tron Madise says he was lucky to make it out alive. "For them to be watching me get attacked, it was like in my mind, ‘I'm about to die bro,’" Madise said.
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
Hakeem Coles to serve 57 years in prison after 2019 Cle Nightclub violent armed robbery
HOUSTON - The security guard convicted of a violent armed robbery in 2019 at a downtown Houston nightclub where he worked as a security guard, has been sent to prison officials say. Hakeem Alexander Coles, 27, was convicted by a federal jury in Houston for interference with commerce by robbery...
Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase
HOUSTON - Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say. The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover. The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Man uses fake identity to land job at Clé Nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
Humble ISD teacher caught on camera assaulting student, slammed him against wall
HUMBLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student and it was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday in a Humble High School classroom. The parents of the student say the video of this happening to their son is hard...
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Attorneys for woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother appear in court
AUSTIN, Texas — Attorneys for Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, appeared in court Wednesday morning for an update on her case. Judge Selena Alvarenga set Fieramusca's arraignment hearing for Jan. 31. Her grand jury trial is set to begin...
