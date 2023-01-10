ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase

HOUSTON - Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say. The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover. The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons

Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
MISSOURI CITY, TX

