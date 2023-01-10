Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Girls Soccer roundup: Panthers best Vikings to open FVL play, Wildcats drop first game in the SFL
Despite being down 3-1 after the first 15 minutes, the West Park Lady Panthers defeated the Oakmont Vikings 5-4 in their first game in three weeks to open Foothill Valley League competition. The Panthers scored four straight goals, including two from senior Madison Hamm and two from sophomore Bella Madigan,...
Foothill Valley League basketball preview: Can Placer dethrone Ponderosa?
Foothill Valley League basketball play starts this week with a dandy on the boys' side. Ponderosa (10-7) has won three consecutive FVL titles and last season was the last remaining undefeated boys team in the state before a stunning loss to St. Mary’s in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
Late surge lifts Ponderosa over Placer in FVL opener
For the last three seasons, Ponderosa has been the top dog in boys basketball in the Foothill Valley League. Tuesday night, the Bruins began their campaign for a fourth consecutive league title, as they took on Placer at Earl Crabbe Gym in a showdown of what many believe to be the top two teams in the FVL.
Colfax shuts down Marysville in PVL showdown
Wednesday night’s girls basketball game between Colfax and Marysville showcased the top two teams in the Pioneer Valley League and two of the top three ranked Division IV teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As much hype as there was surrounding the game, the Lady Falcons squashed it quickly, as...
Athlete of the Week: Austin Ito averages 26 points per game in first two CVC games
The Woodcreek High boys’ basketball team, currently 15th in the Sac-Joaquin Section MaxPreps rankings, is sitting at 13-5 after winning its first two Capital Valley Conference games last week. Woodcreek High was led in both games by senior guard Austin Ito, who scored 29 points against Antelope High in...
Whitney girls hold off Del Oro rally to emerge with second league win
After a slow start, it appeared that the 9-5 Whitney High School girls' basketball team would pull away from 5-11 Del Oro High on Tuesday night. However, the Golden Eagles were not about to go away quietly. After trailing by as much as 12 points, Del Oro High rallied in...
Del Oro slips by Bulldogs, 34-30
The beauty of any competitive dual wrestling match is that any of the 14 individual bouts making up the dual could be the difference between winning and losing. The underdog could only need to win one or two matches to flip the dual in their favor and they could come from anywhere in the lineup. Wednesday night’s Sierra Foothill League dual between Del Oro and Folsom came down to the final bout at 138 pounds. Del Oro’s Eli Honsa and Folsom’s Timmy Brand lined up across from one another and whoever won the bout would give their respective school the victory. Honsa pinned Brand in the second period, giving Del Oro a 34-30 victory. The win also is a leg up in the race for the Sierra Foothill League title, as either Del Oro or Folsom has won the league since the Bulldogs joined in 2015. While Folsom is the defending champs, Del Oro now has the inside track to reclaim the title they had won in 2020.
Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Little comes up big on the wrestling mat
Kelly Little is a senior on the Lincoln High wrestling team and has been performing well at 14-9 on the season, including a win over Placer High on Jan. 4. Little is one of two Fighting Zebra wrestlers who competed at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament last season, along with junior Ethan Volzer. Little wrestled in the 160-pound weight class but lost both of his matches at the Stockton event and is hoping to make it back for his senior year.
Placer High graduate, Olympic medalist Jeff Hamilton dies at 56
Placer High School graduate and 1992 Olympic bronze medalist Jeff Hamilton passed away in Truckee on Tuesday following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56. Hamilton got his start with the Auburn Ski Club and as a member of the Placer High School ski team. After college, he tried his hand at speed skiing, an emerging sport that was set to be a demonstration at the Olympics.
Ronald O. Kester
Ronald O. Kester passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2022 surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lauretta Kester. He is survived by his three children, Scott Kester (Jill), Paula Petrul (Thomas) and Alan Kester (Deana). He was an excellent grandpa to his five...
Gary Blaine Reid 1935 - 2022
His friends called him “apple checks” because he was hardly ever without a huge grin on his face. He could walk into a room full of strangers, and before long, counted them all as friends. His stockpile of offbeat witticisms and hysterical stories was legendary, as was his kindness and willingness to help anyone, no matter their circumstances. He lived his entire life fully and joyfully, but on the day after Christmas, Gary Blaine Reid lost his brief battle with cancer and passed away at home with his family in San Marcos, CA. Born on August 2, 1935, to John and Wilma Reid in Cameron, WV, Gary lived most of his life in the Auburn area, attending local schools.
Monday's Placer County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and March in Rocklin is fifth annual
Civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94 years old Sunday if he was still living and not assassinated. Local residents plan to acknowledge the legacy he left behind at the fifth annual Placer County MLK Day celebration and march from 9 a.m to noon Monday at Rocklin’s Johnson-Springview Park.
Day Hiker: Manzanita Trail is worth the longer trek for view of Confluence
For the best view of the Confluence of the north and middle forks of the American River, let me suggest the Manzanita Trail to Stagecoach Trail. Sure, you can get there from the Confluence by going directly up Stagecoach Trail, but the Manzanita Trail is worth the extra distance for many reasons. First, you can park for free at the Auburn State Recreation Area headquarters. Toilets, picnic tables and information about trails are located here and make it a great start and end point.
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.
Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
Youth art opportunities abound at the Art League of Lincoln
As we welcome in 2023, the Art League of Lincoln ushers in a host of new youth art opportunities for our community, starting with the Lincoln Youth Art Exhibit. In addition, there are many classes for youth (and adults) in 2023. See below for more information on classes and visit the Art League of Lincoln website at www.ArtLeagueofLincoln.com.
Placer Supervisors ratify emergency for winter storms
The Placer County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms during its Tuesday meeting. The local emergency was proclaimed Jan. 5 by County Executive Officer Jane Christenson as a result of the ongoing response to recent storms. According to the staff report, the Dec. 26 storm caused flooding, downed trees and power outages, and the Jan. 4 storm produced the possibility of triggering debris flows in the River Fire and Mosquito Fire burn scar areas.
Commentary: The gift of kindness
Congratulations for making it through another year and welcome to 2023!. The holiday decorations have come down and everyone is back to going about their daily business. However, the “energy” of the holidays seems to be sticking around a while longer and I am hopeful it will stick around the remainder of the year.
Suspect shot, killed by Placer Sheriff's deputies after Auburn traffic stop
A traffic stop in the Highway 49 and Locksley Lane area of Auburn ended when Placer County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man just before midnight Tuesday. The reason for the stop has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office reported the driver engaged in an armed confrontation with deputies. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the suspect continued to engage, resulting in the deputies shooting the suspect.
Rocklin City Council adopts Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning
Rocklin City Council adopted the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning after a second reading at Tuesday’s meeting. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
