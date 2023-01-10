The beauty of any competitive dual wrestling match is that any of the 14 individual bouts making up the dual could be the difference between winning and losing. The underdog could only need to win one or two matches to flip the dual in their favor and they could come from anywhere in the lineup. Wednesday night’s Sierra Foothill League dual between Del Oro and Folsom came down to the final bout at 138 pounds. Del Oro’s Eli Honsa and Folsom’s Timmy Brand lined up across from one another and whoever won the bout would give their respective school the victory. Honsa pinned Brand in the second period, giving Del Oro a 34-30 victory. The win also is a leg up in the race for the Sierra Foothill League title, as either Del Oro or Folsom has won the league since the Bulldogs joined in 2015. While Folsom is the defending champs, Del Oro now has the inside track to reclaim the title they had won in 2020.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO