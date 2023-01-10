Read full article on original website
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Horse-drawn buggy involved in crash on highway southwest of Wadena
WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Deer Creek, Minnesota couple suffered minor injuries when the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was struck by an SUV southwest of Wadena Wednesday morning. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was traveling on County Highway 50 heading east when...
kfgo.com
Two semi truck drivers injured in Richland County crash
DWIGHT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash north of Dwight, North Dakota Thursday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 p.m., both were driving semi trucks when one of the drivers, Jace Davis, 31, attempted to stop at the intersection but slid through and struck the other truck, driven by Dustin Maanum, 44.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man dies after going through lake in Otter Tail County while snowmobiling
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A 64-year-old man has reportedly died after falling into the water at Otter Tail Lake. Authorities say the man was initially rescued from the water Saturday night after two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into the lake. All the victims but one were initially accounted for, sending emergency crews into the icy water to rescue the final victim. His condition was unknown at the time, but his death was announced yesterday. No word on whether there were any other injuries.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
lakesarearadio.net
Ottertail Man Dies after ATV and Snowmobiles Fall into Otter Tail Lake
OTTERTAIL (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
mykxlg.com
ND Man gets Stuck, Walks Miles to Help and Flees from Roberts County Sheriff
Nathan J. Stanley from Horace, ND, got stuck on a country road, walked several miles to a home for help and may have been suffering from hypothermia. The residents took him in, fed him, and attempted to bring him to meet the Roberts County Sheriff's Department, but he took off on foot from the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
kfgo.com
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement
FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
opencampusmedia.org
This rural Minnesota county is hoping for ‘brain gain’ with new residents
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
valleynewslive.com
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
Comments / 0