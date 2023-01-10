Woman dies following Darke County crash involving semi-truck

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Versailles woman has died a month after a crash involving a semi-truck left her hospitalized in critical condition.

On Jan. 9, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified through the Coroner’s Office that Tena Black, 54, of Versailles, died at Everheart Hospice Patient Unit in Greenville. Tena was a passenger at the time of crash. The driver has since been released from the hospital.

On Dec. 17, 2022, authorities were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi-truck and a car.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 60-year-old Fort Loramie man was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road at U.S. 127.

The man failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2021 International LT625 driven by a 42-year-old man of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

After the collision, the Chevrolet traveled across the median and came to rest in the ditch. The driver and his passenger, Tena Black, had to be extracted by mechanical means a long with two juvenile passengers.

The driver was initially transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue along with the two juveniles. He was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital and has since been released.

This crash still remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

