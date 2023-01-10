Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
Valley Breeze
Claudette R. Blais – Woonsocket
Claudette R. (Beaudoin) Blais, 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Richard G. Blais. Claudette was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Aldrick and Diana (Provencel) Beaudoin.
Valley Breeze
Valley Talks continue with presentation by education experts
WOONSOCKET – Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures by the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, continues Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join International House of Rhode Island Executive Director Alex Holt and Andrea Flores, Vartan Gregorian...
Valley Breeze
Ronald F. Heroux – Woonsocket
Ronald F. Heroux, 81, of Woonsocket, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Irene (Leclaire) Heroux. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Pierre and Clara (Guilmette) Heroux.
Valley Breeze
Kishkovich selected for aging-positive birthday cards
SMITHFIELD – Local artist Marina Kishkovich is one of 10 artists selected nationwide to help combat ageism by creating age-positive birthday cards as part of Changing the Narrative’s Anti-Ageism Campaign. Kishkovich, of Smithfield, said she is proud to be part of a program that is changing the social...
Valley Breeze
NSHA plans to clean up Mammoth Park, hopes for kiosks to honor history
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mammoth Mill Park, located on Mill Street in North Smithfield, has served as a significant historic landmark in the town for centuries. When it was built in 1828, the Blackstone Canal allowed canal boats to transport passengers and heavy loads of freight between Providence and Worcester. When the Mammoth Mill was built in 1836, it served as the largest mill in the U.S., and was ultimately demolished in 1930.
Valley Breeze
Tiffany D. Fernandes – Woonsocket
Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
Valley Breeze
Civilian Conservation Corps. contributions recalled at 90th anniversary
NORTH SMITHFIELD – This year is the 90th Anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps, which had encampments locally. In Rhode Island, seven camps were established, including Woonsocket/Primrose in North Smithfield.
Valley Breeze
It's time to work toward lasting solutions
It was disheartening and disturbing to learn the manner in which a homeless encampment in Woonsocket was dismantled and bulldozed earlier this week. Homelessness is a serious problem that affects our community in many ways. Homelessness, mental illness, and substance use disorder are often intersecting issues. Many individuals turn to drug use to cope with their seemingly hopeless situation. However, because individuals have fallen on hard times does not mean that they are unworthy and undeserving of sympathy. Bulldozing camps and destroying a person’s only respite from the elements is cruel and does not solve the problem of homelessness. Furthermore, pawning off homeless on other municipalities is grossly unfair. Equally concerning is the health of the city workers who were put at risk in a hazardous situation for which they may not have been adequately prepared.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary marks 30 years of saving cats, talks increased challenges
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary is celebrating 30 years of serving the community and providing local cats with forever homes. Paulette Tessier, owner of the shelter, originally ran the clothing store Buddha’s Bazaar on the property, and started the shelter as the Woonsocket branch of Volunteer Services for Animals. The shelter ran right out of Buddha’s Bazaar starting in 1991, with the store licensed to have a pet department.
Valley Breeze
City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project
WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
Valley Breeze
Northmen basketball team tops Moses Brown, NP, improves to 9-0 in D-III
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team kicked off the toughest part of its Division III schedule on Monday night, and did so without the services of one of its best players, senior guard Azariah Chauvin, who injured his ankle during the team’s practice at the beginning of the week.
Comments / 0