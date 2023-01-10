Former USC defender becomes latest Gamecock to transfer to Florida State

Another former Gamecock has found a home in Tallahassee.

Defensive end Gilber Edmond announced his commitment to Florida State on Tuesday over reported interest from LSU .

Edmond was thrust into starting duties in the wake of Jordan Strachan’s season-ending injury Week 2 at Arkansas. The Florida native finished the year with 39 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and two sacks.

A late-bloomer coming out of high school, Edmond signed with South Carolina on signing day in 2020 having played receiver for the bulk of his prep career before transitioning to defense.

Edmond is also the fifth ex-South Carolina player in recent memory to land with the Seminoles.

Tight end Jaheim Bell transferred to Florida State earlier this offseason following a prolific year in Columbia. Offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine (2022), defensive end Keir Thomas (2021) and Jammie Robinson (2021) also concluded their college careers in Tallahassee.

Edmond is the second former Gamecocks player to land with a new team on Tuesday. Defensive back RJ Roderick announced he is headed to Liberty. Roderick had been in the transfer portal since Oct. 17.

South Carolina finished its second season under Shane Beamer with an 8-5 record and a loss to No. 21 Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

The Gamecocks concluded the year at No. 23 in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season.

Gamecocks in the transfer portal

Each player’s landing spot is listed in parentheses

DE Jordan Burch — Jan. 5

RB Rashad Amos — Jan. 1 (Miami, OH)

DE Hot Rod Fitten — Dec. 31

LS Matthew Bailey — Dec. 31

DE Gilber Edmond — Dec. 15 (Florida State)

WR Corey Rucker — Dec. 14

RB MarShawn Lloyd — Dec. 12 (Southern Cal)

DB Tyrese Ross — Dec. 6

TE Jaheim Bell — Dec. 5 (Florida State)

TE Austin Stogner — Dec. 5 (Oklahoma)

LB Darryle Ware — Dec. 5

DB Joey Hunter — Dec. 5 (Akron)

OL Jordan Davis — Nov. 30

DB R.J. Roderick — Oct. 17 (Liberty)