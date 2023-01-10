ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Consumer Prices Jumped in December, But Do Signs Point to Inflation Easing?

The Consumer Price Index for December 2021 points to signs that inflation may be starting to ease. “We’re moving in the right direction but we still have a long way to go,” said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com. “We’re confident in saying we’ve seen peak inflation, but we still need to see more improvement and broader-based improvement.”
NBC Miami

Key Senate Democrats Push Southwest CEO for Answers on Holiday Meltdown

Fifteen senators signed a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan demanding answers about the airline's year-end meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded during the holiday season. The senators have given Jordan until Feb. 2 to respond. Southwest is still working through reimbursement requests from impacted customers and expects the...

