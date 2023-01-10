ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed

Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jared Goff has suddenly become perhaps too good of a bargain for the Lions

Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot until the guarantees disappeared and the contract could be ripped to shreds and Goff replaced with the team’s next quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession

In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around

For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Draymond admits 'writing is on the wall' about Dubs' future

The Warriors have passed the midway point of their 2022-23 NBA season and while Draymond Green's focus is on reaching the playoffs, he also will have a decision to make regarding his future in the Bay. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season worth $27.5 million to remain...
NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances

The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

