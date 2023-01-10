Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see what a “skyroom” looked like, and all that exposed brick, obviously
This rental is located on Capitol Hill. The Craigslist ad says:. “$5,950 / 4br – 2350ft2 – Amazing Mastersuite bedroom with skyroom penthouse… (Capitol Hill, Eastern Market METRO) Enjoy living in a one of a kind LOFT STYLE, sleek, modern 4 bedrooms townhouse with 2.5 baths, rear...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: January 11
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1003 Florida Avenue NE. “Enjoy a Spacious and Fabulous New Home in D.C. when you’re living in an incredible, 2,138 sq. ft. Capitol Hill-style...
fox5dc.com
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
arlingtonmagazine.com
6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023
Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
alxnow.com
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?
Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
popville.com
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents
Thanks to P for sending the great shot above from Kingman Park. Thanks to Victoria Pickering for sending from the Mall:. Thanks to Noah for sending below from in front of the NGA:. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town....
hyattsvillewire.com
Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants
Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
“Barkley and I are off to new adventures after 8 years in Columbia Heights. He will miss his friends and neighbors!. Here’s one of his last pics in DC, in the new trellis at Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please...
Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Washingtonian.com
14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week
This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
rockvillenights.com
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken sets opening date in Rockville
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has set an opening date for its newest location at 16248 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The restaurant will open January 21, 2023. It is located in the Rock Grove shopping center at Shady Grove Road, which is also home to Qdoba, Minerva and Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins.
popville.com
Three Fifty Bakery moving from original location at 17th and U!!?!
1926 17th Street, NW via Three Fifty Bakery, opened here in 2014. Big news from Three Fifty Bakery: “Thanks for the memories, Washington DC. We can’t wait to make new ones in 2023!”. Martha writes: “They said they’re moving to a larger space a few blocks away, at...
NBC Washington
A Family Decorated a Roadside Tree for Christmas. After It Was Cut Down, They Wanted Answers
For two seasons in Stafford County, Virginia, a roadside Christmas tree brought smiles to residents who drove by it after a local family lovingly decorated it. But the family and fans of the tree were shocked last weekend when the tree was suddenly chopped down. Since then, there’s been a...
popville.com
“Potential Utility Scammers in Petworth”
While my girlfriend and I were eating dinner, someone came to the door. They showed me a “badge” from “MPEG.” They talked to me about our neighborhood receiving a “high carbon” notice, and that they are looking for high emitters. They even tried to...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
popville.com
Somehow I missed Northern Liberty Bar opened near the Convention Center
Thanks to CA for sending: “Saw this on 7th next to Pearl’s today. New to me. “Neighborhood bar in the heart of Washington D.C. You can see their menu here.
Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WJLA
MLK Day 2023: List of parades, community service events, & celebrations in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many may see it as another holiday off from work, but its true purpose serves as a reminder to communities and is seen as a day to give back to those around you.
