Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO