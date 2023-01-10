ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: January 11

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1003 Florida Avenue NE. “Enjoy a Spacious and Fabulous New Home in D.C. when you’re living in an incredible, 2,138 sq. ft. Capitol Hill-style...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023

The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023

Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?

Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

Thanks to P for sending the great shot above from Kingman Park. Thanks to Victoria Pickering for sending from the Mall:. Thanks to Noah for sending below from in front of the NGA:. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town....
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants

Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

“Barkley and I are off to new adventures after 8 years in Columbia Heights. He will miss his friends and neighbors!. Here’s one of his last pics in DC, in the new trellis at Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week

This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken sets opening date in Rockville

RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has set an opening date for its newest location at 16248 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The restaurant will open January 21, 2023. It is located in the Rock Grove shopping center at Shady Grove Road, which is also home to Qdoba, Minerva and Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins.
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

“Potential Utility Scammers in Petworth”

While my girlfriend and I were eating dinner, someone came to the door. They showed me a “badge” from “MPEG.” They talked to me about our neighborhood receiving a “high carbon” notice, and that they are looking for high emitters. They even tried to...
WUSA9

Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WASHINGTON, DC

