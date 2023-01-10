ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will streak through the skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow will fly through the skies at times today. Some of it will eventually accumulate!. After rounds of strong to severe storms ripped through the area on Thursday, we are now on the other side of that system. Colder air will funnel in through the day and anything falling from the sky will change over to snow. The nature of snow showers can be rather tricky. One side of town might fall under one and get some light accumulation while the other side of town gets nothing. That is exactly what I expect out there today and tonight.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

At least 3 tornadoes strike Kentucky early Thursday morning

At least three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 miles per hour struck Mercer County near Harrodsburg. Approximately 5,000 customers were left without power for several hours. The tornado damaged multiple homes, some extensively.
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KYTC crews on standby for winter weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather. H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says

WATCH | Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. Updated: 6 hours ago. We’re getting reports of damage after storms rolled across portions of central Kentucky Thursday morning. WATCH...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
KENTUCKY STATE
lootpress.com

Snow in the forecast; winter weather advisories issued for parts of WV

(LOOTPRESS) – A low pressure system will result in unsettled weather into the weekend. Rounds of showers, along with gusty winds, arrives this morning, as the low tracks up the Ohio Valley. The associated cold front crosses late this evening, followed by modestly cold air for Friday into the...
WKYT 27

LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet. If...
KENTUCKY STATE

