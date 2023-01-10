Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will streak through the skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow will fly through the skies at times today. Some of it will eventually accumulate!. After rounds of strong to severe storms ripped through the area on Thursday, we are now on the other side of that system. Colder air will funnel in through the day and anything falling from the sky will change over to snow. The nature of snow showers can be rather tricky. One side of town might fall under one and get some light accumulation while the other side of town gets nothing. That is exactly what I expect out there today and tonight.
EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph hits northern Kentucky, NWS confirms
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY — A strong storm in Northern Kentucky produced a tornado in Grant County Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Tornadoes kill at least 6 in Alabama; Selma suffers ‘significant’ damage. An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge, in the...
k105.com
At least 3 tornadoes strike Kentucky early Thursday morning
At least three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 miles per hour struck Mercer County near Harrodsburg. Approximately 5,000 customers were left without power for several hours. The tornado damaged multiple homes, some extensively.
Snow Friday but roads won’t freeze right away in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain is set to change to snow this morning but the key will be road temperatures and as of late Thursday it looks like things won’t be icy or snow covered early Friday morning in most areas due to too much heat in the ground in the morning. Using the exclusive StormTracker 13 […]
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
Snow falling this morning in Northeast Ohio; another 2-4 inches possible throughout day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
WKYT 27
KYTC crews on standby for winter weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather. H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.
UPDATE – New snow map: Leftovers of atmospheric river will bring rain and snow to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
UPDATE – The StormTracker 13 meteorologists are calling for most of the snow to not stick early Friday morning and Friday on roads. It can stick on the grass in high terrain areas where things will be a bit colder. The snow forecast by Saturday morning is issued below. Road temperatures will stay above the […]
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
WATCH | Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. Updated: 6 hours ago. We’re getting reports of damage after storms rolled across portions of central Kentucky Thursday morning. WATCH...
WKYT 27
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
lootpress.com
Snow in the forecast; winter weather advisories issued for parts of WV
(LOOTPRESS) – A low pressure system will result in unsettled weather into the weekend. Rounds of showers, along with gusty winds, arrives this morning, as the low tracks up the Ohio Valley. The associated cold front crosses late this evening, followed by modestly cold air for Friday into the...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
WKYT 27
LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet. If...
