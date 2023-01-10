ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

hammerandrails.com

Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/13/23

To see the previous update, check here. Purdue has wrapped up its non-conference slate undefeated and has since dove into B1G play. It’s good to look back at those non-conference games and check to see how our opponents have been doing. In the ideal world, Purdue’s opponents win every game that isn’t against Purdue so that their NET (the committee uses NET rather than Kenpom but NET hasn’t been available all season) ranking is the best possible. This takes shape in a team like Milwaukee, who has transformed into a Q3 win for Purdue since the last update. There’s still a lot of basketball to be played this season, so Purdue could have their resume change a bit by Selection Sunday. We wish nothing but victories for the 11 teams below, unless of course, they somehow play Purdue again.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Recruit Shatters Backboard

While Purdue was taking care of Nebraska last night a Purdue recruit shattered a backboard on a dunk causing a delay of game, and it might not be the recruit you suspect. No, it wasn't 2023 recruit Myles Colvin, a player well known for his dunking ability. It was 2024 recruit Jack Benter. I had the impression Benter was more of a shooter, but if he breaks up a couple of backboards in Mackey in a couple of years I won't complain.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Matt Frost Surprised with Scholarship

The most under appreciated players in college basketball are the walk-ons. They put in the same amount of work as the stars but most people don’t know their names. People might not even know they are on the basketball team. Yet they are working their butts off each and every day to try and make the team better. It’s (usually) a thankless job.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

What Can We Expect From the Latest Purdue Football Recruiting Class?

The podcast is back with you once again and this one has two distinct parts. First, Drew and I talk about the recently signed Purdue football class and what we can expect from them. That also means we talk about new QB Hudson Card and the return of Brady Allen to the Boilermakers after his brief dalliance with the transfer portal. We talk what to expect immediately and long term with this class.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Nuances of Kenpom Ratings

I was looking at our Kenpom ratings today and am surprised that our AdjD rating is not higher. If I look at our performance throughout the year, we are averaging giving up 61.4 ppg. Given the overall strength of our schedule, that seems pretty good. So I wanted to find a comparison point and took a look at UCLAs performance. UCLA has a similar strength of schedule (43 as compared to Purdue's 32). The also have comparable strength of opponents offense (28 as opposed to Purdue's 23). So, in theory, if they have similar game performance, they should have similar scores (aside from tempo which clearly favors UCLA at 222 compared to Purdue's 319).
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker

Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Railcrew Express loses CSX contract

RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule

The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Tipton County Commissioner Discusses State Road 28

Tipton County Commissioner Nancy Cline joined the Partyline program Thursday morning to discuss some recent, big changes in the city of Tipton with State Road 28. Listen to her interview below:. Find more information at a story written by Russ Kaspar HERE.

