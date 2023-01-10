To see the previous update, check here. Purdue has wrapped up its non-conference slate undefeated and has since dove into B1G play. It’s good to look back at those non-conference games and check to see how our opponents have been doing. In the ideal world, Purdue’s opponents win every game that isn’t against Purdue so that their NET (the committee uses NET rather than Kenpom but NET hasn’t been available all season) ranking is the best possible. This takes shape in a team like Milwaukee, who has transformed into a Q3 win for Purdue since the last update. There’s still a lot of basketball to be played this season, so Purdue could have their resume change a bit by Selection Sunday. We wish nothing but victories for the 11 teams below, unless of course, they somehow play Purdue again.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO