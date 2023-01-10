Jimmy Ray Sefers, 76 of Bay, Arkansas departed this life on January 8, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born August 30, 1946, in Harrisburg the son of Hebert J. W. and Clara (Nix) Sefers and they preceded him in death. Jimmy was also preceded by two sisters: Lorene Wright and Carolyn Russell. He worked for Harrisburg High School in the maintenance department and also drove a school bus for many years. Jimmy is a member of First Baptist Church in Bay, Arkansas, when he was a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church he served as Deacon. He also served his country in the United States Marines. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fussing with his granddaughter, and spending time with family and friends. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Reda (Jones) Sefers of the home in Bay, three sons: Jamie Sefers of Hardy, Arkansas, Paul Sefers and Bruce Sefers both of Trumann, Arkansas, one daughter, Melissa Taylor of Bay, Arkansas, one brother, Tommy Sefers of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two sisters: Mary Dockery of Harrisburg, Arkansas and Doris Woodruff of Alma, Arkansas, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 1:00 until service time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 P. M. Bro. Paul Vinson will conduct the service. These people will serve as active pallbearers: Cody Sefers, Jaxson Sefers, Chad Sefers, Kayleigh Taylor, Alexis Taylor, Layla Taylor, and Dereik Taylor. The interment will be in Bolivar Cemetery.

