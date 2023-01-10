Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: James Walter Bailey
James Walter Bailey of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born December 27, 1946, in Newport, the son of Walter Wallace and Mamie (Sornson) Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a 1964 graduate of Tuckerman High School, and a United States...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Clara Fern Stewart Freeze
Clara Fern Stewart Freeze passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 11, 2023, at The Blossoms in Mountain View. She was 91. She was born Sept. 22, 1931, to Walter and Mary Halpain Stewart, who preceded her in death. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who set an example of hard work, patience, and Christian living. She was faithful to attending Eastside Church of Christ whenever she could.
whiterivernow.com
Crawford moves to White River Health Family Care’s Newport location
Kayla Crawford, APRN, family medicine provider, is now seeing patients at White River Health Family Care, previously known as the Newport Medical Diagnostic Clinic, at 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B, in Newport. She joins providers Dr. Mitchell Keel and Marlo Hargrave, APRN. As an APRN, Crawford provides primary care, including...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Ellen Goff
Mary Ellen Goff, 82, of Cave City passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was born March 15, 1940, to Fate and Virgie Matlock. She was employed at White Rodgers where she worked for 35 years. She was a member of the Cave City Country Church of God. Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and traveling.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Yvonne Watts Smith
Yvonne Watts Smith, 84, of Mountain View, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Mountain View, Arkansas. Mrs. Smith was born Tuesday, April 12, 1938, to the late Weaver Watts and Blanche Watts. Yvonne was a homemaker and a member of the Highway 5...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jimmy Ray Sefers
Jimmy Ray Sefers, 76 of Bay, Arkansas departed this life on January 8, 2023, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born August 30, 1946, in Harrisburg the son of Hebert J. W. and Clara (Nix) Sefers and they preceded him in death. Jimmy was also preceded by two sisters: Lorene Wright and Carolyn Russell. He worked for Harrisburg High School in the maintenance department and also drove a school bus for many years. Jimmy is a member of First Baptist Church in Bay, Arkansas, when he was a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church he served as Deacon. He also served his country in the United States Marines. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fussing with his granddaughter, and spending time with family and friends. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Reda (Jones) Sefers of the home in Bay, three sons: Jamie Sefers of Hardy, Arkansas, Paul Sefers and Bruce Sefers both of Trumann, Arkansas, one daughter, Melissa Taylor of Bay, Arkansas, one brother, Tommy Sefers of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two sisters: Mary Dockery of Harrisburg, Arkansas and Doris Woodruff of Alma, Arkansas, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 1:00 until service time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 P. M. Bro. Paul Vinson will conduct the service. These people will serve as active pallbearers: Cody Sefers, Jaxson Sefers, Chad Sefers, Kayleigh Taylor, Alexis Taylor, Layla Taylor, and Dereik Taylor. The interment will be in Bolivar Cemetery.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jack McTaggart
Jack McTaggart, 84, of Salado passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born September 20, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to John and Evelyn (Kessinger) McTaggart. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a mechanical engineer for Arco Alaska. He was a down to Earth man who loved his family and friends and valued logic and reason over everything else. Jack had a very dry sense of humor and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, photography, flower gardens and feeding birds.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Deletta McDaniel
Deletta McDaniel, 69 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at her residence in Harrisburg. She was born July 12, 1953, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Lester and Adah (Masters) Holcomb. Her parents preceded her in death, her husband, Jimmy McDaniel, one son, Jamie, one sister, Wanda Thompson, and one brother, Keith Holcomb. Deletta was a homemaker, of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crafts, collecting rocks, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by one son, Shane (DeAnna) Holcomb of Harrisburg, one daughter, Jessica Weaver of Harrisburg, five sisters: Diane Fallon, Sandra Sefers, Donna Sefers, Marsha (Ronnie) Cravens, and Becky Witt all of Harrisburg, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday, January 14 from 1:00 until service at Jackson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 P. M. Interment will be in Harrisburg Memorial Park.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dempsie White
Dempsie White, 69, of Batesville passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born January 26, 1953, in Batesville to Ellis Kenneth White and Veda Eudene (Ford) White. Dempsie enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching car races, working on heavy equipment, and being on Facebook. Survivors include his wife,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Brenda Darlene Tomassi
Brenda Darlene Tomassi, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Mountain View, Arkansas. Mrs. Tomassi was born Sunday, September 14, 1947, in Inglewood, California to the late Herman Stobaugh and Inez Andrey Stobaugh. Brenda worked for Tyson Foods for several years, owned a kennel,...
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College announces founding dean of Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine
Lyon College has appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the founding...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: John “JC” Qualls
John “JC” Qualls, 77, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 12, 1945, in Evening Shade to Calvin and Lula Qualls. He was a farmer and a member of the Bear Creek Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, farming and searching for arrowheads. He was his grandchildren’s number-one fan during all of their sporting events. He was on the Evening Shade School Board for 22 years and he was an equipment operator and employee for 40 years for the Sharp County Conservation Board.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Patty Lou Sample
Patty Lou Sample, 73, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at White River Health. She was born March 6, 1949, in Wynne, Arkansas to John and Deltha Sample. Patty taught high school Science for over 30 years. She also taught GED classes, was a BETA club sponsor and directed numerous plays at the Evening Shade High School. She served as a representative on the Evening Shade City Council for many years. Patty worked tirelessly in her community, school, and church and always supported local activities. She was a member of Bear Creek Church where she taught Sunday school.
whiterivernow.com
Wynne Police Department search for missing boy
Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Wynne boy. Family members say Austin Todd was last seen on Jan. 10, according to a report this morning from Region 8 News. Todd, who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the “Mortal Kombat” logo on the front, dark pants, and black shoes.
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
whiterivernow.com
Housh named director of nursing at UACCB
Ramonda Housh has been hired as the director of nursing at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). Housh (pictured) most recently served as clinical research coordinator at Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Jonesboro. “I am excited to join the nursing department at UACCB and look forward to...
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Comments / 0