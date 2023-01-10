When it comes to watching the coronavirus’s evolution, the world is no longer tuned in to the same show. The first two years of the pandemic saw one major variant after another spring up and sweep the globe, like a quick change of a television channel. The original virus gave way to alpha, then delta and then omicron – with each version of the virus usurping the last. But over the last year, the explosion of omicron subvariants has amounted to a global TV playing hundreds of channels, with no one version dominating worldwide (or even across the same continent).

3 DAYS AGO