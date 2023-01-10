REDWOOD CITY -- Missing toddler Andrea Flores, who was abducted by her non-custodial father on New Year's Day, has been safely recovered in Mexico and reunited with her family.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department posted on social media that the toddler was located and recovered with the aid of the FBI and Mexican authorities on Saturday.She was returned to the Bay Area where she has been reunited with her family. There was no word on the fate of her father, Victor Flores-Enriquez."Thank you to the public for your concern, your support, and for submitting tips in this case," San Mateo officials tweeted. The 3-year-old was last seen with her father on Jan. 1 at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae. An alert was issued statewide and in Mexico as it was believed that Flores-Enriquez may have been headed for the border.Andrea was described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair.Flores-Enriquez was described as a Hispanic male, 33 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt and blue jeans.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO