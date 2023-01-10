ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

KRON4 News

2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
BERKELEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California Highway Patrol Officer saved three people from falling over a cliff at 855 Old Mill Road on Friday. CHP Santa Cruz Officer Murphy arrived and calmly instructed them to leave the car safely. Nobody was hurt, and all three escaped the car. CHP Santa Cruz said the three occupants The post CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

East Palo Alto police officer shot with ghost gun

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue. The officer tried to stop a dark-colored Dodge Charger just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
sfstandard.com

Muni Bus Driver Attacked With Fire Extinguisher in Hijacking

A Muni bus driver was attacked with a fire extinguisher during a carjacking on Wednesday at around 9 p.m., police said. San Francisco police officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Evans Avenue on a report of a carjacking of a Muni bus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County toddler abducted by father located in Mexico

REDWOOD CITY -- Missing toddler Andrea Flores, who was abducted by her non-custodial father on New Year's Day, has been safely recovered in Mexico and reunited with her family.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department posted on social media that the toddler was located and recovered with the aid of the FBI and Mexican authorities on Saturday.She was returned to the Bay Area where she has been reunited with her family. There was no word on the fate of her father, Victor Flores-Enriquez."Thank you to the public for your concern, your support, and for submitting tips in this case," San Mateo officials tweeted.    The 3-year-old was last seen with her father on Jan. 1 at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae. An alert was issued statewide and in Mexico as it was believed that Flores-Enriquez may have been headed for the border.Andrea was described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair.Flores-Enriquez was described as a Hispanic male, 33 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt and blue jeans.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding in East Palo Alto leaves apartment dwellers with costly damage

EAST PALO ALTO – Residents living near San Francisquito Creek in East Palo Alto lost many of their belongings in recent storms, including their cars. Two groups have stepped up to help these families recover.On New Year's Eve, the creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments. The high floodwaters left residents with damage that could cost thousands.Francisco Navarro has called these apartments home for more than 10 years. He said the waters swept inside his storage unit.Navarro became emotional at one point saying his family lost clothes, shoes, and equipment. The cost to replace these items he says will be...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
News and information for Menlo Park, CA

