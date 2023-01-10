Read full article on original website
toofab.com
FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help
Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Eerie new details emerge after missing woman’s chilling 911 call about someone ‘chasing her’ as workers find body
THE body of a missing woman has been identified four years after she made a chilling 911 call before she vanished. Lauren Thompson was last seen in Texas on January 10, 2019, when she made a disturbing call to 911 claiming she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her.
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
Chilling details revealed about ‘happy’ couple after ‘wife shoots husband dead on Christmas Day leaving family in shock’
THE brother of a woman accused of shooting dead her husband on Christmas Day has spoken out after the alleged killing. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with the murder of David Wigglesworth, 57, after he was found dead at their apartment in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Sunday night.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged
The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings
The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl
North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death
A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
CBS News
Eckersley family "devastated" after daughter allegedly abandoned baby in NH woods
Police said Allie Eckersley gave birth in the woods and then abandoned the baby in medical distress. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
NBC News
