FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged

The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
COLUMBIA, MO
People

Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings

The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
ROCK HILL, SC
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
New York Post

Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death

A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
MITCHELL, SD
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
