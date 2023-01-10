Read full article on original website
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
wymt.com
Police searching for missing Caryville woman
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a woman last seen at her East Tennessee home over a week ago, according to the Caryville Police Department. Tiffany Lowe, 31, was reported missing after being last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials said. She...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
WBIR
Help is available for utility bills this winter
Some of you may be getting your utility bills following the cold weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board said energy use was at a record high, but help is available.
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
East TN sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
Nearly a dozen people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
Deputies search for missing man last seen in Powell
Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing man in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
City leaders react after police terminations
Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WDEF
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
Woman found in Gatlinburg unidentified after 48 years
A woman whose remains were found below a tramway station in in Gatlinburg 48 years ago is still unidentified.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
3 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Maynardville
Three people were arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Maynardville Tuesday, according to Union County Sheriff's Office.
wivk.com
A Traffic Stop in Union County Results in the Arrest of Three on Various Charges
A traffic stop in Union County results in the arrest of three people on various charges including drugs, driving on a revoked license and criminal impersonation. The drug unit with the Union County Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop on Main Street yesterday (Wednesday) in Maynardville. While searching the car, officers found substancs believed to be methamphetamine and heroin.
