Knoxville, TN

Police searching for missing Caryville woman

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a woman last seen at her East Tennessee home over a week ago, according to the Caryville Police Department. Tiffany Lowe, 31, was reported missing after being last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials said. She...
CARYVILLE, TN
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
City leaders react after police terminations

A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
A Traffic Stop in Union County Results in the Arrest of Three on Various Charges

A traffic stop in Union County results in the arrest of three people on various charges including drugs, driving on a revoked license and criminal impersonation. The drug unit with the Union County Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop on Main Street yesterday (Wednesday) in Maynardville. While searching the car, officers found substancs believed to be methamphetamine and heroin.
UNION COUNTY, TN

