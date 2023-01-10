Bonnie (Evans) Fallon, 80 of Marked Tree, Arkansas was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born June 19, 1942, in Trumann, Arkansas the daughter of Curtis Luther and Laura Mae (LaFarlett) Evans. Her parents preceded her in death, one brother, Bill Evans, and also two sisters: Beatrice Holt and twin Pat Hartsell. Bonnie’s husband Harold Fallon preceded her in death in October 2020. She was a homemaker, lived her life to the fullest, of the Baptist faith, and loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by two sisters: Sadie (Evans) Carter in Trumann, Arkansas, Barbara (Evans) Kling of Marked Tree, Arkansas, and one sister-in-law, Norma Evans, one brother-in-law, Wayne Fallon, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Bro. W. C. Holt will conduct the service. These people will serve as active pallbearers: Chris Constant, C. J. Constant, William Constant, Eric Crosby, Tina Crosby, and Randy Bower. Honorary pallbearers: Tony Crosby, David Carter, and Dennis Carter. Visitation will be Friday, January 13 beginning at 10:00 A. M. until service time. Funeral Service will start at 11:00 A. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. Interment will follow in Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery.

