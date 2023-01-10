Read full article on original website
Obituary: Bonnie (Evans) Fallon
Bonnie (Evans) Fallon, 80 of Marked Tree, Arkansas was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born June 19, 1942, in Trumann, Arkansas the daughter of Curtis Luther and Laura Mae (LaFarlett) Evans. Her parents preceded her in death, one brother, Bill Evans, and also two sisters: Beatrice Holt and twin Pat Hartsell. Bonnie’s husband Harold Fallon preceded her in death in October 2020. She was a homemaker, lived her life to the fullest, of the Baptist faith, and loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by two sisters: Sadie (Evans) Carter in Trumann, Arkansas, Barbara (Evans) Kling of Marked Tree, Arkansas, and one sister-in-law, Norma Evans, one brother-in-law, Wayne Fallon, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Bro. W. C. Holt will conduct the service. These people will serve as active pallbearers: Chris Constant, C. J. Constant, William Constant, Eric Crosby, Tina Crosby, and Randy Bower. Honorary pallbearers: Tony Crosby, David Carter, and Dennis Carter. Visitation will be Friday, January 13 beginning at 10:00 A. M. until service time. Funeral Service will start at 11:00 A. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. Interment will follow in Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery.
Obituary: Deletta McDaniel
Deletta McDaniel, 69 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at her residence in Harrisburg. She was born July 12, 1953, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Lester and Adah (Masters) Holcomb. Her parents preceded her in death, her husband, Jimmy McDaniel, one son, Jamie, one sister, Wanda Thompson, and one brother, Keith Holcomb. Deletta was a homemaker, of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crafts, collecting rocks, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by one son, Shane (DeAnna) Holcomb of Harrisburg, one daughter, Jessica Weaver of Harrisburg, five sisters: Diane Fallon, Sandra Sefers, Donna Sefers, Marsha (Ronnie) Cravens, and Becky Witt all of Harrisburg, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday, January 14 from 1:00 until service at Jackson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 P. M. Interment will be in Harrisburg Memorial Park.
Obituary: Jack McTaggart
Jack McTaggart, 84, of Salado passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born September 20, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to John and Evelyn (Kessinger) McTaggart. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a mechanical engineer for Arco Alaska. He was a down to Earth man who loved his family and friends and valued logic and reason over everything else. Jack had a very dry sense of humor and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, photography, flower gardens and feeding birds.
Obituary: James Walter Bailey
James Walter Bailey of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born December 27, 1946, in Newport, the son of Walter Wallace and Mamie (Sornson) Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a 1964 graduate of Tuckerman High School, and a United States...
Obituary: Dempsie White
Dempsie White, 69, of Batesville passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born January 26, 1953, in Batesville to Ellis Kenneth White and Veda Eudene (Ford) White. Dempsie enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching car races, working on heavy equipment, and being on Facebook. Survivors include his wife,...
Lyon College announces founding dean of Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine
Lyon College has appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the founding...
New provider announced at White River Health Pediatrics
Katie Webb, APRN, is accepting patients at White River Health Pediatrics, previously known as The Children’s Clinic, located at 1700 Harrison St., Suite N in Batesville. Webb (pictured) is working alongside Drs. Melody Moody, Amanda Smith, Meagan Smith, and Tyler Sandlin, APRN. As an APRN at White River Health...
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Housh named director of nursing at UACCB
Ramonda Housh has been hired as the director of nursing at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). Housh (pictured) most recently served as clinical research coordinator at Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Jonesboro. “I am excited to join the nursing department at UACCB and look forward to...
Obituary: Mary Ellen Goff
Mary Ellen Goff, 82, of Cave City passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was born March 15, 1940, to Fate and Virgie Matlock. She was employed at White Rodgers where she worked for 35 years. She was a member of the Cave City Country Church of God. Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and traveling.
Obituary: Richard Wilson Branscum
Richard Wilson Branscum, 90, of Salado, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Batesville. He was born on April 17, 1932, in Rosie, Arkansas to Elbert and Nettie Branscum. He was a heating and air specialist, auto mechanic, and stone mason was also worked for Southside water utility. He was also a member of the Salado Baptist Church.
Obituary: Patty Lou Sample
Patty Lou Sample, 73, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at White River Health. She was born March 6, 1949, in Wynne, Arkansas to John and Deltha Sample. Patty taught high school Science for over 30 years. She also taught GED classes, was a BETA club sponsor and directed numerous plays at the Evening Shade High School. She served as a representative on the Evening Shade City Council for many years. Patty worked tirelessly in her community, school, and church and always supported local activities. She was a member of Bear Creek Church where she taught Sunday school.
Crawford moves to White River Health Family Care’s Newport location
Kayla Crawford, APRN, family medicine provider, is now seeing patients at White River Health Family Care, previously known as the Newport Medical Diagnostic Clinic, at 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B, in Newport. She joins providers Dr. Mitchell Keel and Marlo Hargrave, APRN. As an APRN, Crawford provides primary care, including...
Wynne Police Department search for missing boy
Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Wynne boy. Family members say Austin Todd was last seen on Jan. 10, according to a report this morning from Region 8 News. Todd, who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the “Mortal Kombat” logo on the front, dark pants, and black shoes.
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
