Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Boarded up home catches fire in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned home caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched to 1205 Grand Street about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of the boarded up home. Crews got it knocked down before 11 a.m. Fire marshals are...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County crews working to contain grass fire

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Gas main repairs close portion of US 60 near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Highway 60 was closed east of Hereford due to a gas main leak, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT said US 60 was closed on the east side of Hereford from Loop 211 to US 385 while Atmos Energy repairs a gas leak.
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Alert: Strong winds for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are in the wind field of a strong low pressure system today which is generating some powerful wind. Sustained winds above 35 mph are likely with gusts over 60 mph possible. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the western half of the area with an area-wide Red Flag Warning.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspect arrested hiding in garage after SWAT standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. The subject that police were searching for was found hiding in a garage in the same block of the street. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released at this time. UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. Amarillo police said the person being sought...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County. According to DPS, on Jan. 8, at around 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-27. 16-year-old Tiana Quillin was walking in an unknown direction in the...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Cold morning behind cold front

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The cold front Wednesday brought a lot of dust with it as it plowed through the panhandles. Visibility fell below one mile at times where dust was thick. Winds will relax as we progress through Thursday and morning temperatures will be seasonal. A seasonal start means...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Groom ISD applying for grants to make security upgrades

GROOM, Texas (KVII) — Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 children and two teachers dead, school districts are increasing security and reassessing safety by reviewing procedures aimed at keeping students and staff safe. The Groom Independent School District is applying for grants to pay for a...
GROOM, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hereford looking for new police chief

HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
HEREFORD, TX

