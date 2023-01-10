Read full article on original website
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
abc7amarillo.com
Boarded up home catches fire in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned home caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched to 1205 Grand Street about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of the boarded up home. Crews got it knocked down before 11 a.m. Fire marshals are...
KFDA
Potter County crews working to contain grass fire
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
abc7amarillo.com
Crews break ground on new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near Buc-ee's site
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews broke ground on a new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near the future home of Buc-ee's Amarillo. Road Ranger will be built on the north side of I-40 at South Pullman Road. The land is now fenced off. On Friday, ABC 7...
abc7amarillo.com
Gas main repairs close portion of US 60 near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Highway 60 was closed east of Hereford due to a gas main leak, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT said US 60 was closed on the east side of Hereford from Loop 211 to US 385 while Atmos Energy repairs a gas leak.
Amarillo services impacted Monday because of MLK Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted: For […]
KFDA
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
KFDA
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
VIDEO: City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. VIDEO: There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and read. VIDEO: ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students.
KFDA
First Alert: Strong winds for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are in the wind field of a strong low pressure system today which is generating some powerful wind. Sustained winds above 35 mph are likely with gusts over 60 mph possible. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the western half of the area with an area-wide Red Flag Warning.
abc7amarillo.com
Wrong-way police chase on I-40 ends when suspect runs out of gas
VEGA, Texas (KVII) — A wrong-way police chase on I-40 ended when the suspect ran out of gas. The chase began about 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 110 in Carson County. According to Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry, a deputy clocked Dillion Cole Wood going 100 mph in a Chevy pickup.
abc7amarillo.com
Suspect arrested hiding in garage after SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. The subject that police were searching for was found hiding in a garage in the same block of the street. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released at this time. UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. Amarillo police said the person being sought...
KFDA
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County. According to DPS, on Jan. 8, at around 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-27. 16-year-old Tiana Quillin was walking in an unknown direction in the...
Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
abc7amarillo.com
Cold morning behind cold front
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The cold front Wednesday brought a lot of dust with it as it plowed through the panhandles. Visibility fell below one mile at times where dust was thick. Winds will relax as we progress through Thursday and morning temperatures will be seasonal. A seasonal start means...
abc7amarillo.com
Groom ISD applying for grants to make security upgrades
GROOM, Texas (KVII) — Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 children and two teachers dead, school districts are increasing security and reassessing safety by reviewing procedures aimed at keeping students and staff safe. The Groom Independent School District is applying for grants to pay for a...
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
abc7amarillo.com
Hereford looking for new police chief
HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
